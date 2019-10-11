Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Another month, another global heat record reached

Updated 3:31PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists say the globe sizzled to a record tying hot month in September, driven partly by a sweaty United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 2019 tied with 2015 for the hottest September on record globally. September averaged 60.71 degrees (15.95 Celsius), 1.71 degrees (0.95 Celsius) higher than the 20th century average.

Temperatures on land were the hottest on record for September, with records going back to 1880.

NOAA calculates that Earth is on pace for the second hottest year on record, behind 2016.

NOAA climate monitoring chief Deke Arndt says all but the western third of the United States was record or near-record hot in the month.

Arndt says this is warming that's been going on for decades from heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0