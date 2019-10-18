VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

New mid-engine Corvette one of many innovative models for 2020 By Will Kaufman | Edmunds Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



The automotive landscape evolves every year, with various brands and models pushing the envelope in new directions. We’re rounding up the most significant vehicles for 2020, presented in alphabetical order. These are cars, trucks and SUVs that reveal major trends and shifts in the industry.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The redesigned Corvette is a revolutionary leap for the quintessential American sports car.

Chevy moved the Corvette to a mid-engine layout – more like a supercar than a traditional sports car – in its quest to unlock even more performance. Putting the engine behind the seats will significantly change the handling and driving dynamics of the Corvette, built in Bowling Green.

It can be had for less than $60,000.

2020 Ford Escape

Ford is discontinuing most of its passenger cars in the United States in favor of SUVs. With only the lackluster EcoSport for company, the newly redesigned Escape has to do the heavy lifting for Ford in terms of small passenger vehicles.

With more standard features, improved technology and better fuel efficiency (especially with the new hybrid model), the Escape can certainly compete with other compact SUVs. But can it also compete with traditional cars? Are current sedan or hatchback fans ready to make the switch?

2020 GMC Sierra HD

The entire heavy-duty pickup truck class has been revamped for 2020, with every manufacturer updating designs, cabins, powertrains and technology features. These are consumer trucks capable of commercial-grade performance that also offer the comforts and luxury shoppers have come to expect from standard full-size trucks, and their prices have increased to match.

We could have easily picked any competitor from this class, but the Sierra HD is most exemplary of this trend with its 35,500-pound max towing capacity and luxury-oriented Denali trim. It also showcases some impressive new technology features such as a camera system that lets you see both inside and behind trailers while towing.

2020 Nissan Versa

For 2020, the redesigned Versa is ditching its “cheapest car” crown in favor of a nicer experience and more technology, and that technology makes the Versa significant.

For less than $19,000, the Versa can be equipped with a full suite of active driver safety features. The Versa offers the most comprehensive set of safety features for the lowest price we’ve seen and brings some of these features to the ultrabudget subcompact sedan class for the first time.

2020 Porsche Taycan

The Porsche brand is synonymous with sports cars, so it’s big news that it’s releasing its first all-electric car.

The Taycan promises to bring Porsche-level handling and performance to EVs, along with robust engineering designed to increase the car’s reliability and longevity. The Porsche badge is the ultimate litmus test for whether EVs can fill all the niches where gas cars dominate.

The Taycan is also the first shot across the bow of the Tesla Model S, the car that really launched Tesla into the mainstream.

Honorable mentions

Not every car can reveal new trends or reshape the automotive landscape, but some cars launched for 2020 are still worth talking about.

• The 2020 Jeep Gladiator applies the off-road Wrangler formula to a pickup truck body. This go-anywhere crew cab has stirred up a lot of enthusiasm among off-roaders and truck buyers.

• Last year, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid proved there’s a lot of untapped demand for fuel-efficient SUVs, and for 2020 Honda aims to capitalize on that demand with a new hybrid variant of its popular CR-V. The upcoming Honda CR-V Hybrid promises all the comfort and practicality of the regular CR-V with an estimated 50% increase in fuel efficiency.

• Enthusiasts are excited for the reborn 2020 Toyota Supra. The Supra was made in partnership with BMW and relies almost entirely on BMW hardware and engineering. As such, don’t expect any of the Supra’s sportiness to trickle down to other Toyota models.

• Finally, the 2020 Kia Telluride came as a huge surprise. It’s not just a practical family SUV, but in higher trims it also offers an impressive near-luxury experience. Between the extensive feature set, upscale design and quality execution, the new Telluride proves that mainstream buyers can expect more for their money than ever.

Edmunds says

The automotive class of 2020 is bringing more technology, more capability and more electricity to the consumer market.

Will Kaufman is a content strategist and news editor at Edmunds. Twitter: @specwill.