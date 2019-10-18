VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Nashville International Auto Show. Hundreds of new vehicles, flashy exotics and the opportunity to get behind the wheel of more than 20 state-of-the-art autos for a test drive. More than 30 brands represented. Test drives are included with the price of admission. Drivers must be 18 or older, show a valid driver’s license and pass a Breathalyzer test. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue S. Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 adults, $5 seniors (62 and older) and military with any DOD ID. 12 and younger free. Advance tickets

OCT. 18-20

Boo at the Zoo

Children dressed in their favorite costumes are invited to enjoy carnival games, carousel rides, hayrides and trick-or-treating. Additional nights Oct. 24-27. Event sells out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. 5-9 p.m. Information

OCT. 18-19

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present special events this fall featuring the works of Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving. Tickets are $40 for each program

• Oct. 18 & 19: A Dark & Stormy Night with Edgar Allan Poe

• Nov. 7 & 8: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Washington Irving.

The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 27

Cheekwood Harvest

A celebration of all things fall with pumpkins, mums, scarecrows and more. Tuesday- Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $20, seniors $18, college students $16, youth (3-17) $13, 2 and younger free. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Fall into Science Festival

This family friendly event will feature science, candy, costumes and much more. The annual Nashville Creatives Day art exhibition will also be taking place. Outdoor activities are free and general admission tickets to the museum are required for indoor activities. Children are encouraged to come in costume. Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 9 a.m-3 p.m. Information

Printer’s Alley Block Party

Live music, quick eats and fun. Free. Noon-6 p.m. Printer’s Alley.

MONDAY, OCT. 21

State of the City

Mayor Paige Brown will discuss current issues for Gallatin. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations required by noon Oct. 18. Fee: Chamber member $18, nonmember $20. $25 at the door, day of event. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. Toro Title, 933 East Trinity Lane. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

United Way of Sumner County Golf Scramble

United Way of Sumner County will host its Fall Classic Charity Golf Scramble at the Links Course (Foxland). Check-in: 10:30 a.m., lunch: 11 a.m. and Noon shotgun start. Fee: $150 per golfer. Information

Chamber Midtown Social

An evening of fun and games at Flying Axes in Wedgewood-Houston. Complimentary light bites and happy hour drink specials for purchase will be available. Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. 5-7 happy hour. Free. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Women Who Lead, featuring Jam Stewart, VP, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare; Dr. Shanna Jackson, president, Nashville State Community College; and Wanda Lyle, managing director, UBS Business Solutions Center. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $30, Nonmembers $50. Information

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Join us for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, “Taste of South Nashville.” The event, held at Habitat for Humanity, will bring together people from various parts of the city to showcase and sample the diversity of foods in the South Nashville area. 414 Harding Place, suite 100. Fee: Free. 5:30-7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Business Studio: Building Your Brand in a Digital World

CEO’s, executives and business owners are focusing on everything but brand. Successful entrepreneurs and business owners know their brand, build personal brand, know their brand stories and are experts at sharing their value while building brand loyalty. The question is – How do you do this in a digital world? Center for Nonprofit Management, 37 Peabody St., Suite 201. Registration & networking: 3:30-4 p.m., Program: 4-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Macy’s Hiring Event

Macy’s is hiring full- and part-time seasonal colleagues to serve customers’ in-stores during the 2019 holiday shopping season. Macy’s will be hosting its annual hiring event, and applicants are encouraged to visit all Macy’s stores. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Macy’s Cool Springs, Green Hills and Rivergate locations. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update

Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkin Fest

Pumpkin Fest is an annual fall tradition in Franklin with more than 65,000 visitors of all ages on Main Street. Guests can experience new activities such as Williamson County High School Battle of the Bands, revamped costume parade and Leiper’s Fork Distillery Whiskey Lounge. Another addition will be activities at Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens, including a Heritage Classroom pop-up, pumpkin patch, photo opportunity, book talks and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Franklin. Free. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Information

Once in a Blue Moon

The Land Trust for Tennessee’s largest fundraiser celebrates its 19th year. Glen Leven Farm, 4000 Franklin Pike. Must be 21 or older to attend. Fees: New Moon Ticket (35 years and younger) $125, Blue Moon Ticket: $250. Information

Sumner County Wine Brew Festival 2019

An exciting upscale festival featuring a selection of fine wines, beers from local breweries, and food samples from area restaurants. Public event. Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway, Hendersonville. 6 p.m. Note: purchase tickets before event. Information

Haunted Museum

Chilling ghost stories from Tennessee’s past, as well as snacks, games, art activities and costume parades. Those attending the Haunted Museum event are invited to wear costumes and join in on the fun! The Nashville Public Library’s Puppet Truck will also be on-site. Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

• Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

• Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information