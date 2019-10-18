Week 7 predictions

VOL. 43 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 18, 2019

Chargers 17, Titans 3: The Chargers haven’t exactly set the league afire of late, but they’re in great shape compared to the disaster the Titans have become on offense.

Chiefs 30, Broncos 20: The Chiefs have surprisingly dropped two consecutive at home, but they should rebound in Denver.

Rams 31, Falcons 24: The Rams are suddenly mortal at 3-3, but the Falcons look like they have mailed it in in 2019.

Bills 19, Dolphins 12: The Bills’ defense is legitimate, and they should take advantage of the winless Dolphins’ struggling offense.

Jaguars 28, Bengals 21: The Jags go on the road and pick up a win against the hapless Bengals, who are suddenly challenging for a top draft pick.

Vikings 24, Lions 23: Minnesota seems to have fixed its offensive issues. Can Kirk Cousins win a big game on the road in the AFC North? We shall see, as the Lions are better than many give them credit for.

Packers 27, Raiders 23: The Raiders are improving and come into this one at 3-2, but the Pack will be tough to handle at Lambeau.

Texans 34, Colts 27: The Texans are red-hot behind Deshaun Watson. The Colts had an impressive win over Kansas City before their bye. Frank Reich has done a good job of fitting the offense to Jacoby Brissett. Indy won’t be a pushover, but the Texans have too much offense.

Giants 20, Cardinals 17: Two quarterbacks who may be in the running for Rookie of the Year. Daniel Jones has breathed some life into the Giants, who hope to have Saquan Barkley back soon. Kyler Murray keeps improving with the Cardinals. Could be interesting.

49ers 27, Redskins 17: Anyone else surprised that the Niners are 5-0? Kyle Shanahan has done a great job getting this club on track. The Redskins are in a tailspin, despite a win over the Dolphins last week.

Saints 17, Bears 16: The Saints’ defense has been a big reason the team has stayed afloat without Drew Brees. The Bears are probably wishing they had a do-over on Mitch Trubisky, given how Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are lighting up the league.

Seahawks 20, Ravens 18: Russell Wilson keeps on playing high-quality football, and the Seahawks are back home. Don’t count out Baltimore, though, as the defense is strong and they keep riding Lamar Jackson’s athleticism.

Eagles 24, Cowboys 23: Big NFC East showdown comes after both teams were smacked around the previous week. The Eagles have a knack for winning prime-time games, it seems, so we’ll give them the nod.

Patriots 31, Jets 20: The Jets looked much better with Sam Darnold back at quarterback. Still, they are no match for the Patriots standout defense and Tom Brady, even without a lot of big weapons at his disposal.

—Terry McCormick