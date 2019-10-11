Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Former attorney general named Metro law director

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Tennessee Attorney General Bob Cooper will take over as the Nashville law director.

Newly installed Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that Bob Cooper will lead Metro's Department of Law beginning Nov. 4. He will replace current law director Jon Cooper. The three Coopers are unrelated.

Bob Cooper served as attorney general from 2006 to 2014. Before that, the Yale Law School graduate was former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen's legal counsel from 2002 to 2006.

He is also a member of Nashville's police oversight board, a position he will vacate when he becomes the city's law director.

Bob Cooper also currently works with the law firm Bass, Berry & Sims and specializes in compliance and government investigations.

Mayor John Cooper took office late last month.

