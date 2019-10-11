Pence leading US delegation to Turkey Wednesday

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Turkey on Wednesday to try to reach a ceasefire deal.

Trump has demanded an immediate end to Turkey's assault against Kurdish fighters and civilians in Syria — an assault Turkey began after Trump announced he was moving U.S. troops out of the way.

Trump announced new sanctions Monday to try to pressure Turkey. He says, "We're asking for a ceasefire" and have "a lot in store" if Turkey doesn't comply.

Pence will lead a delegation to Ankara that will include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. They will be meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump's comments came during a Rose Garden ceremony celebrating the Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues.