Giuliani won't comply with impeachment subpoena

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has notified lawmakers that he will not comply with a subpoena issued in the impeachment inquiry.

A letter sent by attorney Jon Sale says the subpoena is "overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry." Sale also echoes a letter from the White House counsel's office in describing the impeachment inquiry itself as "unconstitutional" and "baseless."

Democrats set a Wednesday deadline for Giuliani to provide documents.

Text messages and witness testimony have revealed Giuliani's role in a backchannel effort to get Ukraine to investigate a gas company linked to the family of Democratic rival Joe Biden.

It was not immediately clear how House Democrats conducting the impeachment inquiry would respond to Giuliani's refusal to comply.