US-China trade worries weigh on markets

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street, a shaky start to the week for the market after the S&P 500 notched its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Losses in consumer goods makers, utilities and industrial stocks outweighed gains in banks and elsewhere in the market Monday.

Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Occidental Petroleum lost 1.5%.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787. The Nasdaq fell 8 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.