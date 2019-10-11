Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Ammonia leak contained at Nashville Coca-Cola plant

Updated 7:26AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — An ammonia leak at a Coca-Cola plant in Nashville early Monday forced workers to evacuate for several hours until it was contained.

The leak was called in just before 3 a.m. Reporters on the scene with WKRN say the fire chief gave the all-clear call by 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters and hazardous materials crews responded and about 20 people were helped to safety, with no reported injuries.

Investigators haven't revealed what caused the leak at the Berry Hill factory, which is near the Nashville fairgrounds.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0