The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

House Democrats subpoena Energy Secretary Rick Perry

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry as part of their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees sent Perry a subpoena Thursday asking him to provide documents related to a Ukrainian state-owned energy company as well as his involvement in a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The committees set a deadline for Oct. 18.

Trump has said Perry teed up the July 25 call. A spokeswoman for Perry said he wanted Trump to speak on energy matters with the Ukrainian leader as part of U.S. efforts to boost Western energy ties to Eastern Europe.

