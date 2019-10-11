Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 3.57%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week amid continued uncertainty about the economy's outlook.

Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, a potential boon to homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.57% from 3.65% last week. A year ago, the average rate stood at 4.90%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.05% from 3.14% last week.

