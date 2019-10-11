Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Hagerty raises $1.9M in Tennessee Senate race

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Bill Hagerty has raised $1.9 million since officially launching his U.S. Senate bid less than a month ago.

Hagerty's campaign announced the fundraising total on Thursday, but the full report has not yet been posted by the Federal Election Commission.

Campaign spokeswoman Abigail Sigler says the total does not include personal loans or contributions from the former U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The 59-year-old Hagerty is one of the top-tiered GOP candidates vying for the position being vacated by outgoing Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. Currently, trauma surgeon Manny Sethi is the only other prominent Republican who has filed to run for the seat.

Sethi's campaign has not yet released his latest fundraising totals. However, Sethi previously reported raising nearly $542,000 and loaned his campaign $1 million in July.

