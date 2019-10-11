Federal court rules against 2 efforts to stop opioid trial

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied two efforts to upend a trial over the opioid crisis that is scheduled to start this month in Cleveland.

The 6th U.S. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against a motion from Ohio's attorney general to stop the trial over a lawsuit brought by two counties. He argued states have the sole authority to pursue such claims.

But the court said the state didn't object when the counties filed their lawsuits.

A separate three-judge appeals panel ruled against Thursday a motion from companies being sued to have the judge in the case removed for prejudice against them.

The court says that the companies filed too late and that Judge Dan Polster placed equal blame on all parties.