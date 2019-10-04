Stocks notch their first gain of the week

VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street, giving the market its first gain this week.

Technology companies and banks led the way higher Wednesday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Citigroup climbed 1.6%.

The gains came as the latest round of talks on trade resumed between the U.S. and China. Bloomberg News reported that China was open to accepting a partial trade deal.

Johnson & Johnson fell 2% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The S&P 500 rose 26 points, or 0.9%, to 2,919.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 181 points, or 0.7%, to 26,346. The Nasdaq added 79 points, or 1%, to 7,903.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58%.