Ronderos joins McGlinchey Stafford

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has added Joseph V. Ronderos Jr. to the firm’s national commercial litigation and financial services litigation practice groups in Nashville.

Licensed in Tennessee and Alabama, Ronderos primarily represents financial institutions including national and state banks, consumer finance companies and others in a wide variety of litigated matters in state and federal courts, with a focus on defending these clients against lender liability actions.

The attorneys in McGlinchey Stafford’s Nashville office, which opened in 2018, focus on commercial and financial services litigation matters, banking counsel, products liability, class actions and insurance defense.

Gullett Sanford adds associate attorney

The law firm of Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC has hired Will Brown as an associate attorney.

Brown practices in the firm’s real estate section with a focus on commercial lending and real estate transactions, assisting lenders with the negotiation, documentation and closing of asset-based, real estate, and syndicated loans and providing guidance on a wide variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Brown previously practiced in the Franklin office of Stites & Harbison PLLC. He earned his law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law and his undergraduate degree in history from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Bone McAllester welcomes 2 attorneys

Bone McAllester Norton PLLC has welcomed attorneys Mandy Strickland Floyd and Jack Spencer to the firm’s Nashville office.

Floyd returns to Bone McAllester Norton following two years of service with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nashville, where she worked as a staff attorney focused on constitutional and civil rights issues.

She previously worked at Bone McAllester Norton and as a law clerk to the Hon. Richard H. Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Floyd has represented clients in appeals before the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Tennessee Supreme Court, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. She will concentrate her Bone McAllester Norton practice in litigation and dispute resolution, victims’ rights, education law, labor and employment law, and appellate practice.

Spencer joins Bone McAllester Norton after clerking for the Hon. William R. Sawyer at the Federal Bankruptcy Court Middle District in Alabama. In his new role, Spencer will be concentrating his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, creditors’ rights, litigation and dispute resolution.

A recent graduate of The University of Alabama School of Law, Spencer previously served as an intern in the civil rights and claims division of the Tennessee State Attorney General’s Office. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, Nashville Bar Association, Alabama Bar Association and American Bankruptcy Institute.

Benchmark recognizes Bradley attorneys

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has placed 52 partners in the 2020 edition of Benchmark Litigation as Local Litigation Stars or Future Stars, including nine from its Nashville office.

Local Litigation Stares from Nashville are George H. Cate III, Lela Hollabaugh (also ranked as a National Practice Area Star), Samuel D. Lipshie, Robert S. Patterson, Todd Presnell and Thor Y. Urness.

Future Stars from Nashville are Ty E. Howard, Edmund S. Sauer and Heather Howell Wright.

S&ME’s Davis named Engineer of the Year

The Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers has awarded Thomas J. Davis, P.E., vice president of Nashville’s S&ME, the Outstanding Professional Engineer of the Year Award for Tennessee.

Davis was recognized for his professional level of integrity and outstanding character. He was also selected due to his contributions to the engineering profession and the community. Earlier this year, Davis was honored by the Nashville chapter of TSPE, which qualified him for this award.

Davis has more than 36 years of experience as a professional engineer. He has been a key leader in managing large, multidisciplined project throughout the United States. Examples of his work include privatization projects on dozens of military installations, educational and campus projects, health care facilities and mixed-use developments. He graduated from the University of Kentucky, and now manages engineering staff from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

Foster named president of Wilson Bank & Trust

John Foster will be promoted to president of Wilson Bank & Trust to begin 2020, the bank’s board of directors has announced.

The move finalizes the present phase of Wilson Bank & Trust’s executive succession plan, which was introduced initially by the board in 2014. After the retirement of CEO Randall Clemons at the end of 2019, John McDearman, the current president, will move into the CEO role, and Foster will join McDearman at the top level of management.

Foster, who had overseen the bank’s consumer lending operations since 2017, was promoted to chief consumer & community banking officer earlier this year. In that role, he has supervised the regional presidents in charge of each geographical division of the bank. Before moving to the main office as a lender in 2011 and then earning a senior vice president promotion in 2013, he was manager of the bank’s Gladeville office.

Foster began his banking career at that location in 1998.

A lifelong Wilson County resident and Mt. Juliet High School graduate, Foster attended Middle Tennessee State University and earned a banking diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Ingram Content Group hires VP of IT services

Ingram Content Group has named Ron Galvin its new vice president of IT services part of an effort to further strengthen Ingram’s IT leadership team.

Galvin will lead and manage efforts focused on driving execution of technology initiatives, evaluating current technology systems and strengthening the organization’s infrastructure to deliver business value aligned to the strategy.

Galvin will direct Ingram’s enterprise disaster recovery strategy and will partner with business stakeholders in implementing Ingram’s business continuity plan.

Big G creative hires toy industry veteran

Nashville-based Big G Creative has hired toy industry veteran Steven Anne as its creative director. In his new position, Anne is charged with growing Big G Creative’s core product offering and helping the company expand into other categories of the toy business.

Big G is known for licensed board games including CBS Consumer Products’ Carpool Karaoke Game, inspired by The Late Late Show with James Corden’s popular segment, Kenny G Keepin’ It Saxy Game, and the Trapper Keeper Game.

Anne joins Big G from Walgreens, where he served as the category manager for all of Walgreens’ toys, art, plush, games and puzzles.

Integrative Life Center adds outreach professional

Integrative Life Center, a community-based behavioral health care provider in Nashville, has hired Sherry Young, Ph.D., who will serve as a clinical outreach professional for the organization.

Young brings more than 15 years of clinical liaison experience and a behavioral health specialization to ILC. Additionally, her company, Right Fit Consulting, has selected Integrative Life Center as one of its preferred treatment providers.

In addition to her new position with ILC, Young’s work as an independent clinical consultant includes serving as a clinical liaison providing triage, assessment, treatment referral and admissions advocacy for clients of licensed therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists who provide treatment for mental health and addictive disorders. Young holds a master’s degree and Ph.D. in psychology and literature from the University of Dallas and is a Certified Sex Addiction Therapist.