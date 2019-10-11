VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word. The 31st annual Southern Festival of Books is a free event at War Memorial Plaza and the downtown library. Readers and writers from around the country gather to celebrate the joy of reading and lifelong learning, and to hear panels and solo sessions featuring more than 200 of the nation’s foremost writers. There also will be exhibitor booths, food trucks and musical, theatrical and spoken-word performances. Children and youth can enjoy three performance stages at War Memorial Plaza. Oct. 11-13. Information

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

OCT. 11-12

Breakaway Music Festival

The festival will feature hip-hop and EDM artists from across the country as well as a silent disco. The 2019 line-up includes Future, Lil Baby, Kaskade, Zeds Dead and many more. There will also be local food vendors and multiple bars. Fee: $40-plus. Tennessee Fairgrounds, Nashville. Gates open 4 p.m. Friday & 3:pm. Saturday. Ends at 11 p.m. both days. Information

OCT.11-13

41st annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Professional artisans from Tennessee and surrounding states showcase their talents. Among the artisans you will find metalworkers, jewelry making, clay, leather, painting and more. A children’s tent will be available for making hands-on crafts. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Centennial Park. Free parking and free shuttle from the HCA parking lot (Park Plaza). Information

Boo at the Zoo

Children dressed in their favorite costumes are invited to enjoy carnival games, carousel rides, hayrides and trick-or-treating. The annual Halloween event is scheduled for 10 nights. Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 24-27. Event does sell out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. 5-9 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 12

The Nashville Film Festival

More than 250 films from around the world sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking. Various levels of passes are available. Individual film tickets: $15. Regal Hollywood Theaters, 719 Thompson Lane. Information

THOUGH OCT. 13

Oktoberfest

A Nashville tradition celebrating 40 years of food, fun, crafts and music. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Oct. 11 &12: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 13: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 27

Cheekwood Harvest

A celebration of all things fall with pumpkins, mums, scarecrows and more. Tuesday- Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $20, seniors $18, college students $16, youth (3-17) $13, 2 and younger free. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Living History Tour

Tour the Nashville City Cemetery and learn from cemetery residents who “come alive” to tell stories of the role they played in Nashville’s history. This 20th year is titled “If Tombstones Could Talk: Triumph and Tragedy from the Wild, Wild Western Frontier.” Volunteers in full costume will portray former Nashville citizens and tell their stories. Nashville City Cemetery, 1001 Fourth Ave. South. First tour: 2-4 p.m.; second tour: 6-8 p.m. Fee: $5 and no refunds. Information

Fall Ride for Food

For the Sumner County Food Bank. Motorcyclists to support the Sumner County Food Bank with scenic drive through Sumner County. Gallatin’s Historic Downtown Square. Registration 9 a.m., Ride starts 10 a.m. Fee: $20 per bike, $10 for second rider (includes lunch). Information: 615-451-1404

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved. OZ Arts Nashville, 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle. Free for members; registration required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

2019 Nashville Reconnect Ambassador Training

Becoming a Reconnect Ambassador will give attendees the tools to connect friends and family to the free services. Woodbine Community Organization, 635 Spence Lane, Nashville. 1- 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Information

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present special events this fall featuring the works of Edgar Allen

Poe and Washington Irving. Tickets are $40 for each program

Oct. 18 & 19: A Dark & Stormy Night with Edgar Allan Poe

Nov. 7 & 8: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Washington Irving.

The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Fall into Science Festival

This family-friendly event will feature science, candy, costumes and much more. The annual Nashville Creatives Day art exhibition will also be taking place. Outdoor activities are free and general admission tickets to the museum are required for indoor activities. Children are encouraged to come in costume. Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Blvd. 9 a.m-3 p.m. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 21

State of the City

Mayor Paige Brown will discuss current issues for Gallatin. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations required by noon Oct. 18. Fee: Chamber member $18, nonmember $20. $25 at the door, day of event. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

United Way of Sumner County Golf Scramble

United Way of Sumner County will host its Fall Classic Charity Golf Scramble at the Links Course (Foxland). Check-in: 10:30 a.m., lunch: 11 a.m. and Noon shotgun start. Fee: $150 per golfer. Information

Chamber Midtown Social

An evening of fun and games at Flying Axes in Wedgewood-Houston. Complimentary light bites and happy hour drink specials for purchase will be available. Chamber Midtown is one of six of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Area Advisory Councils, formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. 5-7 happy hour. Free. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Women Who Lead, featuring Jam Stewart, VP, Corporate Affairs, Mars Petcare; Dr. Shanna Jackson, president, Nashville State Community College; and Wanda Lyle, managing director, UBS Business Solutions Center. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $30, Nonmembers $50. Information

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Join us for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, “Taste of South Nashville.” The event, held at Habitat for Humanity, will bring together people from various parts of the city to showcase and sample the diversity of foods in the South Nashville area. 414 Harding Place, suite 100. Fee: Free. 5:30-7 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 24.

Business Studio: Building Your Brand in a Digital World

CEO’s, executives and business owners are focusing on everything but brand. Successful entrepreneurs and business owners know their brand, build personal brand, know their brand stories and are experts at sharing their value while building brand loyalty. The question is – How do you do this in a digital world? Center for Nonprofit Management, 37 Peabody St., Suite 201. Registration & networking: 3:30-4 p.m., Program: 4-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update

Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkin Fest

Pumpkin Fest is an annual fall tradition for Franklin with more than 65 thousand visitors of all ages on Main Street. Guests can experience new activities such as Williamson County High School Battle of the Bands, revamped costume parade and Leiper’s Fork Distillery Whiskey Lounge. Another exciting addition to Pumpkinfest will be activities at Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens, including a Heritage Classroom pop-up, pumpkin patch, photo opportunity, book talks and more from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Enjoy new activities such as Williamson County High School Battle of the Bands, revamped costume parade, Leiper’s Fork Distillery Whiskey Lounge, plus Pumpkinfest activities at Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens. Downtown Franklin. Free, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Information

Once in a Blue Moon

The Land Trust for Tennessee’s largest fundraiser celebrates its 19th year. Glen Leven Farm, 4000 Franklin Pike. Over 21 event. Fees: New Moon Ticket (35 years and younger) $125, Blue Moon Ticket: $250. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

• Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

• Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham.

Information