Week 6 predictions

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Broncos 21, Titans 20: The Titans can’t seem to solve their offensive problems. The key will be the offensive line, which must hold up so they can have a run/pass balance.

Patriots 31, Giants 16: Not exactly as appealing as their Super Bowl matchups, but Tom Brady and the Patriots are starting to look like a team headed back to the big game.

Panthers 20, Bucs 17: Kyle Allen is unbeaten since becoming the Panthers’ QB and will try to continue that streak against an inconsistent Bucs squad.

Ravens 32, Bengals 19: The Ravens appear to be in the drivers’ seat in the AFC North. The Bengals look like they will be picking in the top five in next year’s draft.

Browns 24, Seahawks 23: The Browns have the talent to compete with anyone. They will get a tough test at home facing the Seahawks.

Saints 24, Jaguars 21: The battle of the backups. Teddy Bridgewater vs. Gardner Minshew. Both have played well filling in, but the Saints are a more complete team.

Chiefs 45, Texans 40: Houston put up 53 vs. the Falcons on Sunday, and the Chiefs will be eager after being held in check by the Colts in their first loss. This a measuring stick game for the Texans who need to prove they can play against the AFC’s elite.

Redskins 0, Dolphins 0: Two of the worst teams in the league and the fight is on for the No. 1 pick. There’s only one fitting way for this one to end.

Eagles 24, Vikings 20: The Eagles seem to be hitting their stride and will be well rested. The Vikings are still too inconsistent on offense.

Falcons 28, Cardinals 26: How can a team with as much talent as the Falcons be 1-4? Maybe they can find a way to beat the improving Cardinals. It won’t be as easy as it looked a few weeks ago.

Rams 31, 49ers 27: The Rams have lost a couple of close games and need to get back on track.

Cowboys 38, Jets 17: Dallas has lost two consecutive game after a fast start, the Cowboys should get back on track against the woeful Jets.

Chargers 30, Steelers 20: The Chargers have been disappointing, but should have an edge over the Steelers, who are now down to their third quarterback.

Packers 26, Lions 23: The Lions are better than people give them credit for, but it is doubtful they can go into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers in prime time.

—Terry McCormick