Titans try for another road win, this one in the Mile High City

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

The up-and-down Titans head back out on the road, where they claimed both of their wins this season. The Titans must win in Denver to make it three, and the Mile High City is traditionally one of the toughest venues in the NFL. Here are their keys to victory:

First down

Harass Joe Flacco. Flacco is an aging QB who doesn’t have much mobility. The Titans need to pressure him in the pocket, preferably without too much blitzing.

Second down

Slow Phillip Lindsay. Denver’s offense is built largely around Lindsay rushing talents. The Titans have done a good job stopping the run and will need to hold Lindsay in check.

Third down

Get the offense going. Marcus Mariota’s decision-making has done better the last couple of games. However, the Titans offense remains inconsistent and frustrating. The Titans have to get points early and play from ahead to have their best chance to win.

Fourth down

Locate Von Miller. The Titans have had major issues trying to protect Mariota. They can’t afford to let a pass rusher like Miller get free shots at the QB.

-- Terry McCormick