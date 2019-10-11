Middle Tennessee real estate trends for September 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 11, 2019

Home sales jumped 18% in the Nashville area and across Davidson County with 1,541 home sales recorded for the month compared to 1,308 sales recorded in September of last year.

Average home sales prices were increased 11% to $354,401 from $318,405.

The median home sale price for the month increased 9% to $295,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 215 sales averaging $227,417.

Hillsboro/West End (37212) recorded the highest average sales price of $725,933 across 18 sales.

Thirty-two percent of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales of $1 million or more increased 34% with 43 sales recorded compared. There were 32 in September 2018.

Through the first eight months of 2019, the number of home sales recorded has increased 7%, and average home sales prices have climbed 6% from the same period of 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

Home sales in Rutherford County increased 8% with 749 sales recorded in September compared to 692 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices reached $278,881 compared to $257,679 last September, an 8% percent gain.

The median price was $262,900, an increase of 10% from September 2018.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 216 sales averaging $291,226.

Lascassas (37085) recorded the highest average sales price of $313,747 across seven sales.

47% of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Year-to-date, the number of home sales recorded has increased 5%, and average home sales prices have jumped 6% from the same period of 2018.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales increased 7% in Sumner County with 473 home sales recorded for the month compared to 443 sales recorded last September.

Average home sale prices jumped 11% for the month to $296,720 compared $267,328 in September 2018.

Hendersonville (37075) recorded the most home sales for the month with 171. It also recorded the highest average sales price for the month with an average of $345,908.

Thirty-eight percent of home sales in September were between $200,000-$299,999.

Through the first nine months of 2019, the number of units sold increased 5%, and average home sales prices increased 6% from the same period of 2018.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales jumped 17% with 565 home sales recorded for the month compared to 484 recorded in September 2018.

Average home sales prices were relatively steady at $562,484 compared to $557,931 last September, amounting to a 1% increase.

The median sales price was $483,000, down 2% from last September.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 149 averaging $522,601.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $879,215 across 78 sales.

Home sales of $1 million or more increased 50% with 39 recorded. There were 26 in September 2018.

Twenty-two percent of home sales for the month were between $400,000-$499,999.

For 2019, the number of home sales recorded is steady with an increase of 0.5% compared to the first 8 months of 2018. Average home sales prices increased 6%.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code