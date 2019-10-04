Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

EU warns hostile countries are 5G risk, avoids naming names

Updated 9:59AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has warned that next-generation telecommunication networks face a range of cyber threats, including from hostile countries.

While steering clear of singling out China's Huawei, an EU security risk assessment Wednesday identified "states or state-backed actors" as the most serious and likely culprits to carry out sophisticated attacks on new 5G networks.

The report didn't name specific countries. It only briefly mentioned Huawei as one of the main suppliers of 5G equipment, alongside Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson.

It cited a possible risk scenario in which a "hostile state actor" pressures a supplier "under its jurisdiction to provide access to sensitive network assets."

The U.S. has been lobbying European allies to shun Huawei over concerns it might aid Chinese spying.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0