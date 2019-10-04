Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Titans waive kicker after 4 missed field goals

Updated 4:22PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released kicker Cairo Santos a day after he missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.

The Titans announced the move Monday.

Santos missed field goals from 50, 36 and 53 yards with a 36-yarder blocked by Darryl Johnson in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Santos apologized at his locker after the game with the native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, saying he'd never had a day like that anywhere.

Santos had been signed Sept. 4 when they put veteran Ryan Succop on injured reserve, a move designed to let Succop gain strength after having surgery this offseason on his kicking leg. Succop remains three weeks away from being eligible to be activated off injured reserve.

The Titans (2-3) also waived offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

This is the second straight year the Titans have released a player after a loss to Buffalo. Last year, receiver Nick Williams was released after dropping a would-be touchdown in a 13-12 loss in Buffalo.

Tennessee visits Denver (1-4) next.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0