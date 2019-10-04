Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Pence to headline Goodlettsville event with Gov. Lee

Updated 9:47AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

GOODLETTSVILLE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is slated to headline an event on trade in Tennessee next week alongside Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

An event invitation says Pence will speak at a Tyson Foods facility in Goodlettsville on Monday to advocate for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The event is funded by Trade Works for America, a group that is pushing for the trade deal.

While he’s in the area, Pence is also expected to attend a fundraiser Monday in Nashville for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0