Middle Tennessee's private schools

VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Key information, including tuition costs, for private schools in the Middle Tennessee area. All tuition prices are for the 2019-2020 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation.

Contact individual schools for most accurate information.

Davidson County

Abintra Montessori School

914 Davidson Drive, Nashville

615 352-4317

Year founded: 1981

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 136

Type: Montessori

Tuition: lower school, $13,828; upper school, $15,404

Akiva School of Nashville

809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville

615 356-1850

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: K-6

Student: teacher: ratio 5:1

Enrollment: 74

Type: coeducational Jewish day school

Tuition: $13,250

Bambini Montessori

2501 Lakeland Drive, Nashville

615 885-2739

Year founded: 2007

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 5:1

Enrollment: 87

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Contact for tuition information

Casa Dei Montessori

7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville

615 673-8000

Year founded: 1998

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: Teacher ratio 5:1

Enrollment: 37

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: $9,250/5 days

Children’s House of Nashville

3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 298-5647

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-K

Student: teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 76

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: $11,546 (full day), $10,970 (half day); $13,046 (kindergarten)

Children First Montessori

1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9938

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-K

Student: teacher ratio 11:1

Enrollment: 93

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: $13,110 (infant); $12,780 (toddler); $11,400 (primary); $11,600 (elementary)

Christ the King School

3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 292-9465

Year founded: 1937

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 258

Type: coeducational Roman Catholic

Tuition: $9,245 (K-8); $7,260 (PK) sibling and Catholic discounts available

Christ Presbyterian Academy

2323A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 373-9550

Year founded: 1985

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 1,290

Type: coeducational Presbyterian day

Tuition: elementary $14,785; middle $19,175; high $19,740; PK $8,885 (five days)

The Covenant School

33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville

615 467-2313

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 150

Type: coeducational Presbyterian day

Tuition: PK $9,100 (5 day); $6,000 (3 day); K-6 $13,500. $1,000 discount or church members

Davidson Academy

1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville

615 860-5300

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 12:1

Enrollment: 758

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: K $11,475; 1-4 $12,695; 5-6 $12,945; 7-8 $13,325; 9-12 $13,825

Donelson Christian Academy

300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville

615 883-2926

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 14:1

Enrollment: 810

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: PK $220/week; K $9,315; 1-5 $10,863 6-8 $12,308; 9-12 $12,834

Ensworth School

Lower/Middle School Campus

211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville

615 383-0661

Grade levels: PK-8

The Ensworth School

High School Campus

7401 Highway 100, Nashville

615 301-5400

Grade levels: 9-12

Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 1,141

Type: coeducational independent day

Tuition: lower school $23,680 middle $28,490; high $31,980

Ezell-Harding Christian School

574 Bell Road, Antioch

615 367-0532

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1

Enrollment: 400

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: PK-K $9,429, 1-5 $9556, 6-8 $10,234; 9-12 $10,733

Father Ryan High School

700 Norwood Drive, Nashville

615 383-4200

Year founded: 1925

Grade levels: 9-12

Student: teacher ratio: 11:1

Enrollment: 934

Type: coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: $16,035 (Catholic); $18,850 (non-Catholic)

Franklin Road Academy

4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 832-8845

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 5:1

Enrollment: 844

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: PK $11,910; K-4 $19,990; grades 5-8 $23,980; grades 9-12 $25,330

Goodpasture Christian School

619 W. Due West Ave., Madison

615 868-2600

Year founded: 1965

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 17:1

Enrollment: 945

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: PK $11,850; K $11,820; 1 $11,450; 2 $11,600; 3-4 $12,200; 5-8 $11,600; 9-12 $12,550

Green Hills Child Development

3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville

615 383-3373

Year founded: 2011

Grade levels: PK-K

Student: teacher ratio 4:1

Enrollment: 76

Type: coeducational Christian preschool

Tuition: $5,075- $6,275/semester

Harding Academy

170 Windsor Drive, Nashville

615 356-5510

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 493

Type: coeducational independent day

Tuition: PK $12,500; K-5 $20,275; Grades 6-8 $21,275

Harpeth Hall School

3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville

615 297-9543

Year founded: 1951 (evolved from original Ward Seminary in 1865)

Grade levels: 5-12

Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1

Enrollment: 689

Type: girls’ day

Tuition: middle school $29,355; upper school $29,770

Holy Rosary Academy

190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville

615 883-1108

Year founded: 1954

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio: 15:1

Enrollment: 348

Type: coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: PK $7,400; K-8 $6,495; K-8 $8,270 (non-subsidized, non-Catholic)

Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy

4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek

615 876-7291

Year founded: 2009 in Madison, moved to new campus in 2014

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio 11:1

Enrollment: 181

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: K-6 $8,850; 7-12 $9,050

Lighthouse Christian School

5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch

615 331-6286

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 16:1

Enrollment: 561

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: $6,995

Linden Waldorf School

3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

615 354-0270

Year founded: 1990

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: Teacher ratio: 8:1

Enrollment: 192

Type: coeducational Waldorf day

Tuition: PK $11,180; grades 1-8 $15,990

Lipscomb Academy

3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 966-1785 (middle) 615 966-1784 (high)

4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 966-1783 (elementary)

Year founded: 1891

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 12:1

Enrollment: 1,281

Type: coeducational college prep Christian day

Tuition: PK $12,687; elementary: $14,671; middle and high $16,077

Madison Academy

100 Academy Road, Madison

615 865-4055

Year founded: 1904

Grade levels: 9-12

Student: teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 95

Type: coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist high school

Tuition: Non SDA $10,800; SDA $9,800

Montgomery Bell Academy

4001 Harding Road, Nashville

615 298-5514

Year founded: 1867

Grade levels: 7-12

Student: Teacher ratio: 8:1

Enrollment: 787

Type: boys’ independent day

Tuition: $28,340

Montessori Centre

4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville

615 373-0897

Year founded: 1963

Grade levels: PK-K

Student: teacher ratio 16:1

Enrollment: 138

Type: coeducational Montessori day

Tuition: $11,600

Montessori East

801 Porter Road, Nashville

615 226-4588

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 12:1

Enrollment: 100

Type: coeducational Montessori day

Tuition: PK $11,212; elementary $12,762

Nashville Christian School

7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

615 356-5600

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 11:1

Enrollment: 615

Type: coeducational Christian day

Tuition: K-1 $9,550, grades 2-5 $10,740, grades 6-8 $11,250, grades 9-12 $11,590

The Oak Hill School

4815 Franklin Road, Nashville

615 297-6544

Year founded: 1961

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 512

Type: coeducational independent day

Tuition: PK $11,670; K-6 $19,630

Overbrook School

4210 Harding Road, Nashville

615 292-5134

Year founded: 1936

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 303

Type: coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: PK $8,250; 1-8 $14,525

Saint Ann School

5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville

615 269-0568

Year founded: 1921

Grade levels: K-8

Student: teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 145

Type: coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: $9,656, $6,891 with Catholic subsidy

St. Bernard Academy

2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville

615 385-0440

Year founded: 1866

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 12:1

Enrollment: 386

Type: independent coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: $12,900

St. Cecilia Academy

4210 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 298-4525

Year founded: 1860

Grade levels: 9-12

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 267

Type: girls’ Catholic day

Tuition: $18,985

St. Clement Christian Academy

476 McMurray Drive, Nashville

615 333-9281

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 216

Type: coeducational Coptic Orthodox day

Tuition: PK $4,000-$6,000, K-8 $3,000

St. Edward Elementary School

190 Thompson Lane, Nashville

615 833-5770

Year founded: 1952

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 14:1

Enrollment: 330

Type: coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: PK $7,300, K-8 $7,550 (Catholic) $8,360 (non-Catholic)

Saint Henry Elementary School

6401 Harding Pike, Nashville

615 352-1328

Year founded: 1957

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 6:1

Enrollment: 600

Type: coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: $7,053 (Catholic), $8,434 (non-Catholic)

Saint Joseph School

1225 Gallatin Pike, Madison

615 865-1491

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 12:1

Enrollment: 316

Type: coeducational Catholic day

Tuition: $6,702 (Catholic), $9,270 (non-Catholic)

St. Paul Christian Academy

5033 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

615 269-4751

Year founded: 1971

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio: 13:1

Enrollment: 342

Type: Coeducational Interdenominational day

Tuition: PK $13,995 (full time), K-6 $18,449

St. Pius X Classical Academy

2750 Tucker Road, Nashville

615 255-2049

Year founded: 1959

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 74

Type: coeducational Catholic classical day

Tuition: $5,477 (Catholic), $6,077 (non-Catholic)

Templeton Academy

631 Second Ave., Nashville

615 601-0893

Year founded: 2019

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio: 8:1

Enrollment: NA

Type: independent coeducational day

Tuition: $15,550

University School of Nashville

2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville

615 321-8000

Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio: 9:1

Enrollment: 1,068

Type: independent coeducational non-sectarian day

Tuition: lower school $20,773, middle $23,659

Maury County

Columbia Academy

1101 W. 7th St., Columbia

931 388-5363

Spring Hill Campus (K-5):

756 Beechcroft Road

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio 13:1

Enrollment: 921

Type: Church of Christ

Tuition: PK-K $7,610, 1-3 $7,860, 4-6 $8,200, 7-9 $8,730, 10-12 $9,020

Zion Christian Academy

6901 Old Zion Road, Columbia

Lower: 931 381-3228

Upper: 931 388-5731

Year founded: 1839 (1979 under current name)

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio 11:1

Enrollment: 434

Type: coeducational Christian day chool

Tuition: PK $5,859; K $6,613; 1-5 $7,704; 6-8 $8,202; 9-12 $8452

Robertson County

Christian Community Schools

506 Hester Drive, White House

615 672-6949

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 215

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $6,550

South Haven Christian School

112 Academy Drive, Springfield

615 384-5073

Year founded: 1986

Grade levels: K-12

Student: Teacher ratio 15:1

Enrollment: 340

Type: Coeducational Christian Day School

Tuition: $5,100

Day Spring Academy

2838 Heights Circle Drive, Greenbrier

615 672-9650

Year founded: 2006

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 120

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: Contact school directly for tuition information.

Pleasant View Christian

160 Hicks Edgen Road, Pleasant View

615 746-8555

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio: 16:1

Enrollment: 329

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: Contact school directly for tuition information.

Rutherford County

Bambini Village Montessori Preschool

1140 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro

615 405-4778

Year founded: 2008

Grade levels: PK-K

Student: Teacher ratio: 8:1

Enrollment: 32

Type: Montessori Preschool

Tuition: $7,450 full-time

Franklin Road Christian School

3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro

615 890-0894

Year founded: 1974

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio: 15:1

Enrollment: 459

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $4,850, K-12 $4,650

Lancaster Christian Academy

150 Soccer Way, Smyrna

615 223-0451

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 15:1

Enrollment: 312

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $9,000

Middle Tennessee Christian School

100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro

615 893-0601

Year founded: 1960

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio: 13:1

Enrollment: 660

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $8,800, K $8,975, Grades 1-6 $ 9,970, 7-12 $10,765

Providence Christian Academy

410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro

615 904-0902

Year founded: 1997

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio: 11:1

Enrollment: 358

Type: coeducational classical Christian day school

Tuition: PK $6,650; K $8,000 Grades 1-12 $11,000

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School

1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro

615 893-1843

Year founded: 1953

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: Teacher ratio 13:1

Enrollment: 343

Type: coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $8,080 ($6,085 Catholic church members)

Sumner County

The Edison School

2100B Nashville Pike, Gallatin

615 431-5637

Year founded: 2012

Grade levels: PK-9

Student: teacher ratio 5:1

Enrollment: 56

Type: coeducational day school

Tuition: $13,500

Hendersonville Christian Academy

355 Old Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 824-1550

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 17:1

Enrollment: 317

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $9,745

Hendersonville Montessori Academy

162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville

615 264-3401

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 50

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $8,590; K $10,050; 1-6 $10,200

Highland Academy

211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-2036

Year founded: 1945

Grade levels: 9-12

Student: teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 68

Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Boarding School

Tuition: $16,780

Highland Elementary School

234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland

615 325-3184

Year founded: 1907

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 13:1

Enrollment: 72

Type: coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school

Tuition: Call school for details.

Metro Christian Academy

322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville

615 859-1184

Year founded: 1980

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 33

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K-5 $4,650; 6-12 $4,860

Pope John Paul II High School

117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville

615 822-2375

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: 9-12

Student: Teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 583

Type: coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $16,425 (Catholic discount available)

Portland Montessori Academy

613 College St., Portland

615 323-1065

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK-5

Student: teacher ratio 23:1

Enrollment: 45

Type: coeducational Christian Montessori school

Tuition: $5,375

St. John Vianney Catholic School

501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin

615 230-7048

Year founded: 2003

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: Teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 120

Type: Coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: K-8 $8,565 ($6,450 for Catholics)

Sumner Academy

464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin

615 452-1914

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: Teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 174

Type: coeducational independent day school

Tuition: PK $7,280 (Full day); K $8,840; 1-8 $11,934

Williamson County

Battle Ground Academy

615 794-3501

Lower school campus

150 Franklin Road, Franklin

615 567-2002

Middle and Upper school campus

336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin

Middle: 615 567-9013

Upper: 615 567-8513

Year founded: 1889

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 779

Type: coeducational independent day school

Tuition: lower school $19,240; middle school $23,790; upper school $24,620

Benton Hall Academy

5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville

615 649-5591

Year founded: 1977

Grade levels: 3-12

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 70

Type: coeducational individual education day school

Tuition: lower school $15,351; middle and upper school $16,082

Brentwood Academy

219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood

Middle: 615 373-0611

Upper: 615 373-0611

Year founded: 1969

Grade levels: 6-12

Student: teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 740

Type: coeducational independent Christian prep school

Tuition: $26,980

The Classical Academy of Franklin

810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin

615 790-8556

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 10:1

Enrollment: 136

Type: coeducational classical Christian day school

Tuition: PK $595/month full time; K-12 $7,900 (discounts each additional child)

Creek Wood Academy

100 Creekstone Blvd., Franklin

615 790-3331

Year founded: 2002

Grade levels: PK

Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1

Enrollment: 140

Type: coeducational preschool

Tuition: $275-$330/week

Currey Ingram Academy

6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood

Main: 615 507-3242

Lower: 615 507-3200

Middle: 615 507-3185

Upper: 615 620-6256

Year founded: 1968

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio 4:1

Enrollment: 310

Type: coeducational day

Tuition: K-12 $42,330, boarding (next school year) 9-12 $69,000

Franklin Christian Academy

818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin

615 599-9229

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: 5-12

Student: Teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 145

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: Grades 5-6 $11,400; 7-12 $12,750

Franklin Classical School

408 Church St., Franklin

615 528-3777

Year founded: 1992

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio 8:1

Enrollment: 136

Type: coeducational classical Christian day school

Tuition: K-6 $8,292; Grades 7-8 $6,670; 9-10 $7,004; 11 $7,365; 12 $7,622

Grace Christian Academy

3729 Southall Road, Franklin

615 591-3017

Year founded: 2009

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio 14:1

Enrollment: 700

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $4,945(full time); K-5 $9,290; 6-12 $12,500

Montessori Academy

100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood

615 833-3610

Year founded: 1967

Grade levels: infants-grade 8

Student: teacher ratio 9:1

Enrollment: 281

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: infant $12,050-$16,900; PK $10,050-$14,200, grades 1-8 $12,060-$14,400

Montessori School of Franklin

244 Noah Drive, Franklin

615 794-0567

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 7:1

Enrollment: 82

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, grades 1-6 $10,600

New Hope Academy

1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin

615 595-0324

Year founded: 1991

Grade levels: PK-6

Student: teacher ratio 11:1

Enrollment: 214

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $12,350

St. Matthew School

533 Sneed Road W., Franklin

615 662-4044

Year founded: 2001

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 13:1

Enrollment: 450

Type: coeducational Catholic day school

Tuition: $7,390- $9,750

Willow Hall Academy

4092 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin

615 790-1975

Year founded: 1989

Grade levels: 1-9

Student: teacher ratio: 3:1

Enrollment: 12

Type: coeducational nonsectarian day school

Tuition: Contact for information

Spring Hill Academy Preschool

2001 Campbell Station Parkway B8, Spring Hill

615 302-1273

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: PreK

Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1

Enrollment: 45

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $179-$249/week

Spring Hill Christian Academy

2001 Campbell Station Parkway B8, Spring Hill

615 392-0088

Year founded: 2004

Grade levels: K-12

Student: teacher ratio: 5:1

Enrollment: 37

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: K $3,950; 1-6 $6,150; 7-12 $6,250

Wilson County

Cedars Preparatory Academy

410 W. Main St., Lebanon

615 547-4612

Year founded: 2010

Grade levels: PK-5

Student: Teacher ratio 17:1

Enrollment: 102

Type: coeducational day school

Tuition: PK $7,444 (traditional, no extended care); K-5 $8,414 (traditional, no extended care)

Friendship Christian School

5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon

615 449-1573

Year founded: 1973

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: teacher ratio: 11:1

Enrollment: 497

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $8,475 (full time); K $10,300; 1-5 $11,100; 6-12 $11,450

McClain Christian Academy

528A Vance Lane, Lebanon

615 444-2678

Year founded: 1965

Grade levels: PK-8

Student: teacher ratio 5:1

Enrollment: 47

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: $8,500

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

615 758-2427

Year founded: 1979

Grade levels: PK-12

Student: Teacher ratio 12:1

Enrollment: 588

Type: coeducational Christian day school

Tuition: PK $6,671 (full time); K-5 $7,831; Grades 6-12 $8,299

Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy

9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet

615 758-0819

Year founded: 2007

Grade levels: K-5

Student: teacher ratio 16:1

Enrollment: 47

Type: coeducational Montessori day school

Tuition: Must contact school