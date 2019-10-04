VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019
Middle Tennessee's private schools
Updated 8:55AM
Key information, including tuition costs, for private schools in the Middle Tennessee area. All tuition prices are for the 2019-2020 academic school year unless otherwise noted. Tuition prices are subject to change. Additional fees, payment plans and other programs such as need-based financial aid, tuition breaks for siblings or religious affiliation.
Contact individual schools for most accurate information.
Davidson County
Abintra Montessori School
914 Davidson Drive, Nashville
615 352-4317
Year founded: 1981
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 136
Type: Montessori
Tuition: lower school, $13,828; upper school, $15,404
Akiva School of Nashville
809 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville
615 356-1850
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: K-6
Student: teacher: ratio 5:1
Enrollment: 74
Type: coeducational Jewish day school
Tuition: $13,250
Bambini Montessori
2501 Lakeland Drive, Nashville
615 885-2739
Year founded: 2007
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 5:1
Enrollment: 87
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Contact for tuition information
Casa Dei Montessori
7646 Highway 70 S., Nashville
615 673-8000
Year founded: 1998
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: Teacher ratio 5:1
Enrollment: 37
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: $9,250/5 days
Children’s House of Nashville
3404 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 298-5647
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-K
Student: teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 76
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: $11,546 (full day), $10,970 (half day); $13,046 (kindergarten)
Children First Montessori
1710 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9938
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-K
Student: teacher ratio 11:1
Enrollment: 93
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: $13,110 (infant); $12,780 (toddler); $11,400 (primary); $11,600 (elementary)
Christ the King School
3105 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 292-9465
Year founded: 1937
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 258
Type: coeducational Roman Catholic
Tuition: $9,245 (K-8); $7,260 (PK) sibling and Catholic discounts available
Christ Presbyterian Academy
2323A Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 373-9550
Year founded: 1985
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 1,290
Type: coeducational Presbyterian day
Tuition: elementary $14,785; middle $19,175; high $19,740; PK $8,885 (five days)
The Covenant School
33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville
615 467-2313
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 150
Type: coeducational Presbyterian day
Tuition: PK $9,100 (5 day); $6,000 (3 day); K-6 $13,500. $1,000 discount or church members
Davidson Academy
1414 W. Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville
615 860-5300
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 12:1
Enrollment: 758
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: K $11,475; 1-4 $12,695; 5-6 $12,945; 7-8 $13,325; 9-12 $13,825
Donelson Christian Academy
300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville
615 883-2926
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 14:1
Enrollment: 810
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: PK $220/week; K $9,315; 1-5 $10,863 6-8 $12,308; 9-12 $12,834
Ensworth School
Lower/Middle School Campus
211 Ensworth Ave., Nashville
615 383-0661
Grade levels: PK-8
The Ensworth School
High School Campus
7401 Highway 100, Nashville
615 301-5400
Grade levels: 9-12
Year founded: Ensworth Ave. campus: 1958; Highway 100 campus: 2004
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 1,141
Type: coeducational independent day
Tuition: lower school $23,680 middle $28,490; high $31,980
Ezell-Harding Christian School
574 Bell Road, Antioch
615 367-0532
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1
Enrollment: 400
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: PK-K $9,429, 1-5 $9556, 6-8 $10,234; 9-12 $10,733
Father Ryan High School
700 Norwood Drive, Nashville
615 383-4200
Year founded: 1925
Grade levels: 9-12
Student: teacher ratio: 11:1
Enrollment: 934
Type: coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: $16,035 (Catholic); $18,850 (non-Catholic)
Franklin Road Academy
4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 832-8845
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 5:1
Enrollment: 844
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: PK $11,910; K-4 $19,990; grades 5-8 $23,980; grades 9-12 $25,330
Goodpasture Christian School
619 W. Due West Ave., Madison
615 868-2600
Year founded: 1965
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 17:1
Enrollment: 945
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: PK $11,850; K $11,820; 1 $11,450; 2 $11,600; 3-4 $12,200; 5-8 $11,600; 9-12 $12,550
Green Hills Child Development
3420 Belmont Blvd., Nashville
615 383-3373
Year founded: 2011
Grade levels: PK-K
Student: teacher ratio 4:1
Enrollment: 76
Type: coeducational Christian preschool
Tuition: $5,075- $6,275/semester
Harding Academy
170 Windsor Drive, Nashville
615 356-5510
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 493
Type: coeducational independent day
Tuition: PK $12,500; K-5 $20,275; Grades 6-8 $21,275
Harpeth Hall School
3801 Hobbs Road, Nashville
615 297-9543
Year founded: 1951 (evolved from original Ward Seminary in 1865)
Grade levels: 5-12
Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1
Enrollment: 689
Type: girls’ day
Tuition: middle school $29,355; upper school $29,770
Holy Rosary Academy
190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville
615 883-1108
Year founded: 1954
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio: 15:1
Enrollment: 348
Type: coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: PK $7,400; K-8 $6,495; K-8 $8,270 (non-subsidized, non-Catholic)
Jonathan Edwards Classical Academy
4479 Jackson Road, Whites Creek
615 876-7291
Year founded: 2009 in Madison, moved to new campus in 2014
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio 11:1
Enrollment: 181
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: K-6 $8,850; 7-12 $9,050
Lighthouse Christian School
5100 Blue Hole Road, Antioch
615 331-6286
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 16:1
Enrollment: 561
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: $6,995
Linden Waldorf School
3201 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
615 354-0270
Year founded: 1990
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: Teacher ratio: 8:1
Enrollment: 192
Type: coeducational Waldorf day
Tuition: PK $11,180; grades 1-8 $15,990
Lipscomb Academy
3901 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 966-1785 (middle) 615 966-1784 (high)
4517 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 966-1783 (elementary)
Year founded: 1891
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 12:1
Enrollment: 1,281
Type: coeducational college prep Christian day
Tuition: PK $12,687; elementary: $14,671; middle and high $16,077
Madison Academy
100 Academy Road, Madison
615 865-4055
Year founded: 1904
Grade levels: 9-12
Student: teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 95
Type: coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist high school
Tuition: Non SDA $10,800; SDA $9,800
Montgomery Bell Academy
4001 Harding Road, Nashville
615 298-5514
Year founded: 1867
Grade levels: 7-12
Student: Teacher ratio: 8:1
Enrollment: 787
Type: boys’ independent day
Tuition: $28,340
Montessori Centre
4608 Granny White Pike, Nashville
615 373-0897
Year founded: 1963
Grade levels: PK-K
Student: teacher ratio 16:1
Enrollment: 138
Type: coeducational Montessori day
Tuition: $11,600
Montessori East
801 Porter Road, Nashville
615 226-4588
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 12:1
Enrollment: 100
Type: coeducational Montessori day
Tuition: PK $11,212; elementary $12,762
Nashville Christian School
7555 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
615 356-5600
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 11:1
Enrollment: 615
Type: coeducational Christian day
Tuition: K-1 $9,550, grades 2-5 $10,740, grades 6-8 $11,250, grades 9-12 $11,590
The Oak Hill School
4815 Franklin Road, Nashville
615 297-6544
Year founded: 1961
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 512
Type: coeducational independent day
Tuition: PK $11,670; K-6 $19,630
Overbrook School
4210 Harding Road, Nashville
615 292-5134
Year founded: 1936
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 303
Type: coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: PK $8,250; 1-8 $14,525
Saint Ann School
5105 Charlotte Ave., Nashville
615 269-0568
Year founded: 1921
Grade levels: K-8
Student: teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 145
Type: coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: $9,656, $6,891 with Catholic subsidy
St. Bernard Academy
2304 Bernard Ave., Nashville
615 385-0440
Year founded: 1866
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 12:1
Enrollment: 386
Type: independent coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: $12,900
St. Cecilia Academy
4210 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 298-4525
Year founded: 1860
Grade levels: 9-12
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 267
Type: girls’ Catholic day
Tuition: $18,985
St. Clement Christian Academy
476 McMurray Drive, Nashville
615 333-9281
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 216
Type: coeducational Coptic Orthodox day
Tuition: PK $4,000-$6,000, K-8 $3,000
St. Edward Elementary School
190 Thompson Lane, Nashville
615 833-5770
Year founded: 1952
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 14:1
Enrollment: 330
Type: coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: PK $7,300, K-8 $7,550 (Catholic) $8,360 (non-Catholic)
Saint Henry Elementary School
6401 Harding Pike, Nashville
615 352-1328
Year founded: 1957
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 6:1
Enrollment: 600
Type: coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: $7,053 (Catholic), $8,434 (non-Catholic)
Saint Joseph School
1225 Gallatin Pike, Madison
615 865-1491
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 12:1
Enrollment: 316
Type: coeducational Catholic day
Tuition: $6,702 (Catholic), $9,270 (non-Catholic)
St. Paul Christian Academy
5033 Hillsboro Road, Nashville
615 269-4751
Year founded: 1971
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio: 13:1
Enrollment: 342
Type: Coeducational Interdenominational day
Tuition: PK $13,995 (full time), K-6 $18,449
St. Pius X Classical Academy
2750 Tucker Road, Nashville
615 255-2049
Year founded: 1959
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 74
Type: coeducational Catholic classical day
Tuition: $5,477 (Catholic), $6,077 (non-Catholic)
Templeton Academy
631 Second Ave., Nashville
615 601-0893
Year founded: 2019
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio: 8:1
Enrollment: NA
Type: independent coeducational day
Tuition: $15,550
University School of Nashville
2000 Edgehill Ave., Nashville
615 321-8000
Year founded: 1915 (As Peabody Demonstration School, 1975 as USN)
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio: 9:1
Enrollment: 1,068
Type: independent coeducational non-sectarian day
Tuition: lower school $20,773, middle $23,659
Maury County
Columbia Academy
1101 W. 7th St., Columbia
931 388-5363
Spring Hill Campus (K-5):
756 Beechcroft Road
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio 13:1
Enrollment: 921
Type: Church of Christ
Tuition: PK-K $7,610, 1-3 $7,860, 4-6 $8,200, 7-9 $8,730, 10-12 $9,020
Zion Christian Academy
6901 Old Zion Road, Columbia
Lower: 931 381-3228
Upper: 931 388-5731
Year founded: 1839 (1979 under current name)
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio 11:1
Enrollment: 434
Type: coeducational Christian day chool
Tuition: PK $5,859; K $6,613; 1-5 $7,704; 6-8 $8,202; 9-12 $8452
Robertson County
Christian Community Schools
506 Hester Drive, White House
615 672-6949
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 215
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $6,550
South Haven Christian School
112 Academy Drive, Springfield
615 384-5073
Year founded: 1986
Grade levels: K-12
Student: Teacher ratio 15:1
Enrollment: 340
Type: Coeducational Christian Day School
Tuition: $5,100
Day Spring Academy
2838 Heights Circle Drive, Greenbrier
615 672-9650
Year founded: 2006
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 120
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: Contact school directly for tuition information.
Pleasant View Christian
160 Hicks Edgen Road, Pleasant View
615 746-8555
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio: 16:1
Enrollment: 329
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: Contact school directly for tuition information.
Rutherford County
Bambini Village Montessori Preschool
1140 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro
615 405-4778
Year founded: 2008
Grade levels: PK-K
Student: Teacher ratio: 8:1
Enrollment: 32
Type: Montessori Preschool
Tuition: $7,450 full-time
Franklin Road Christian School
3124 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro
615 890-0894
Year founded: 1974
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio: 15:1
Enrollment: 459
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $4,850, K-12 $4,650
Lancaster Christian Academy
150 Soccer Way, Smyrna
615 223-0451
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 15:1
Enrollment: 312
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $9,000
Middle Tennessee Christian School
100 E. MTCS Road, Murfreesboro
615 893-0601
Year founded: 1960
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio: 13:1
Enrollment: 660
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $8,800, K $8,975, Grades 1-6 $ 9,970, 7-12 $10,765
Providence Christian Academy
410 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
615 904-0902
Year founded: 1997
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio: 11:1
Enrollment: 358
Type: coeducational classical Christian day school
Tuition: PK $6,650; K $8,000 Grades 1-12 $11,000
St. Rose of Lima Catholic School
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
615 893-1843
Year founded: 1953
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: Teacher ratio 13:1
Enrollment: 343
Type: coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $8,080 ($6,085 Catholic church members)
Sumner County
The Edison School
2100B Nashville Pike, Gallatin
615 431-5637
Year founded: 2012
Grade levels: PK-9
Student: teacher ratio 5:1
Enrollment: 56
Type: coeducational day school
Tuition: $13,500
Hendersonville Christian Academy
355 Old Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 824-1550
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 17:1
Enrollment: 317
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $9,745
Hendersonville Montessori Academy
162 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville
615 264-3401
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 50
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $8,590; K $10,050; 1-6 $10,200
Highland Academy
211 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-2036
Year founded: 1945
Grade levels: 9-12
Student: teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 68
Type: Coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist Boarding School
Tuition: $16,780
Highland Elementary School
234 Highland Circle Drive, Portland
615 325-3184
Year founded: 1907
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 13:1
Enrollment: 72
Type: coeducational Seventh-Day Adventist day school
Tuition: Call school for details.
Metro Christian Academy
322 East Cedar St., Goodlettsville
615 859-1184
Year founded: 1980
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 33
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K-5 $4,650; 6-12 $4,860
Pope John Paul II High School
117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville
615 822-2375
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: 9-12
Student: Teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 583
Type: coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $16,425 (Catholic discount available)
Portland Montessori Academy
613 College St., Portland
615 323-1065
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK-5
Student: teacher ratio 23:1
Enrollment: 45
Type: coeducational Christian Montessori school
Tuition: $5,375
St. John Vianney Catholic School
501 N. Water Ave., Gallatin
615 230-7048
Year founded: 2003
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: Teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 120
Type: Coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: K-8 $8,565 ($6,450 for Catholics)
Sumner Academy
464 Nichols Lane, Gallatin
615 452-1914
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: Teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 174
Type: coeducational independent day school
Tuition: PK $7,280 (Full day); K $8,840; 1-8 $11,934
Williamson County
Battle Ground Academy
615 794-3501
Lower school campus
150 Franklin Road, Franklin
615 567-2002
Middle and Upper school campus
336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin
Middle: 615 567-9013
Upper: 615 567-8513
Year founded: 1889
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 779
Type: coeducational independent day school
Tuition: lower school $19,240; middle school $23,790; upper school $24,620
Benton Hall Academy
5555 Franklin Pike, Nashville
615 649-5591
Year founded: 1977
Grade levels: 3-12
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 70
Type: coeducational individual education day school
Tuition: lower school $15,351; middle and upper school $16,082
Brentwood Academy
219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
Middle: 615 373-0611
Upper: 615 373-0611
Year founded: 1969
Grade levels: 6-12
Student: teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 740
Type: coeducational independent Christian prep school
Tuition: $26,980
The Classical Academy of Franklin
810 Del Rio Pike, Franklin
615 790-8556
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 10:1
Enrollment: 136
Type: coeducational classical Christian day school
Tuition: PK $595/month full time; K-12 $7,900 (discounts each additional child)
Creek Wood Academy
100 Creekstone Blvd., Franklin
615 790-3331
Year founded: 2002
Grade levels: PK
Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1
Enrollment: 140
Type: coeducational preschool
Tuition: $275-$330/week
Currey Ingram Academy
6544 Murray Lane, Brentwood
Main: 615 507-3242
Lower: 615 507-3200
Middle: 615 507-3185
Upper: 615 620-6256
Year founded: 1968
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio 4:1
Enrollment: 310
Type: coeducational day
Tuition: K-12 $42,330, boarding (next school year) 9-12 $69,000
Franklin Christian Academy
818 Old Charlotte Pike East, Franklin
615 599-9229
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: 5-12
Student: Teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 145
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: Grades 5-6 $11,400; 7-12 $12,750
Franklin Classical School
408 Church St., Franklin
615 528-3777
Year founded: 1992
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio 8:1
Enrollment: 136
Type: coeducational classical Christian day school
Tuition: K-6 $8,292; Grades 7-8 $6,670; 9-10 $7,004; 11 $7,365; 12 $7,622
Grace Christian Academy
3729 Southall Road, Franklin
615 591-3017
Year founded: 2009
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio 14:1
Enrollment: 700
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $4,945(full time); K-5 $9,290; 6-12 $12,500
Montessori Academy
100 Montessori Drive, Brentwood
615 833-3610
Year founded: 1967
Grade levels: infants-grade 8
Student: teacher ratio 9:1
Enrollment: 281
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: infant $12,050-$16,900; PK $10,050-$14,200, grades 1-8 $12,060-$14,400
Montessori School of Franklin
244 Noah Drive, Franklin
615 794-0567
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 7:1
Enrollment: 82
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: PK $10,050; K $9,000, grades 1-6 $10,600
New Hope Academy
1820 Downs Blvd., Franklin
615 595-0324
Year founded: 1991
Grade levels: PK-6
Student: teacher ratio 11:1
Enrollment: 214
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $12,350
St. Matthew School
533 Sneed Road W., Franklin
615 662-4044
Year founded: 2001
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 13:1
Enrollment: 450
Type: coeducational Catholic day school
Tuition: $7,390- $9,750
Willow Hall Academy
4092 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin
615 790-1975
Year founded: 1989
Grade levels: 1-9
Student: teacher ratio: 3:1
Enrollment: 12
Type: coeducational nonsectarian day school
Tuition: Contact for information
Spring Hill Academy Preschool
2001 Campbell Station Parkway B8, Spring Hill
615 302-1273
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: PreK
Student: Teacher ratio: 7:1
Enrollment: 45
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $179-$249/week
Spring Hill Christian Academy
2001 Campbell Station Parkway B8, Spring Hill
615 392-0088
Year founded: 2004
Grade levels: K-12
Student: teacher ratio: 5:1
Enrollment: 37
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: K $3,950; 1-6 $6,150; 7-12 $6,250
Wilson County
Cedars Preparatory Academy
410 W. Main St., Lebanon
615 547-4612
Year founded: 2010
Grade levels: PK-5
Student: Teacher ratio 17:1
Enrollment: 102
Type: coeducational day school
Tuition: PK $7,444 (traditional, no extended care); K-5 $8,414 (traditional, no extended care)
Friendship Christian School
5400 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
615 449-1573
Year founded: 1973
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: teacher ratio: 11:1
Enrollment: 497
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $8,475 (full time); K $10,300; 1-5 $11,100; 6-12 $11,450
McClain Christian Academy
528A Vance Lane, Lebanon
615 444-2678
Year founded: 1965
Grade levels: PK-8
Student: teacher ratio 5:1
Enrollment: 47
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: $8,500
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
615 758-2427
Year founded: 1979
Grade levels: PK-12
Student: Teacher ratio 12:1
Enrollment: 588
Type: coeducational Christian day school
Tuition: PK $6,671 (full time); K-5 $7,831; Grades 6-12 $8,299
Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy
9695 Lebanon Road #210, Mt. Juliet
615 758-0819
Year founded: 2007
Grade levels: K-5
Student: teacher ratio 16:1
Enrollment: 47
Type: coeducational Montessori day school
Tuition: Must contact school