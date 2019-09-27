Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Updated 7:07AM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.

The company and other tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over the amount of data they collect from their users. Google and Facebook both debuted new privacy tools this year.

Now, YouTube users will be able to set their search and viewing histories to auto-delete after a set period of time.

Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user's movements won't be recorded when it's turned on. It will be available on Android this month. Google did not give an exact date for iOS.

Google also says people will be able to delete their voice histories from artificial intelligence system Assistant using a voice command.

It is also adding a way for users to check their passwords via a password manager to make sure they are still secure.

