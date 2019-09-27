Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Lawsuit: Supervisor negligence led to police shooting

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a former police officer in Tennessee says negligence by his superiors led to a police shooting in which he was wounded by friendly fire and a black man was killed.

News outlets report former Nashville police Officer Samuel Galluzzi filed a lawsuit Friday saying he was left permanently injured because his supervisors didn't follow safety rules.

Galluzzi was shot twice in the leg during the October 2018 confrontation with 31-year-old Sershawn Martez Dillon, who authorities said matched the description of an assault suspect. WSMV-TV says the state Bureau of Investigation determined Dillion only fired his weapon once.

Police Chief Steve Anderson has said that an internal investigation found that the supervisors — Sgt. Harold Wells, Lt. Viviyonne Lee and Sgt. James Boone — didn't follow policy.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0