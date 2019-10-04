Baker Donelson named a top firm for women

VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Baker Donelson has been named by Women Inc. magazine to its “Top 100 Law Firms for Women” list.

Firms on the list are selected using criteria such as prior recognition, recruitment, community outreach and industry prominence.

Through its Women’s Initiative, Baker Donelson has implemented numerous key initiatives designed to create an environment where female attorneys thrive, including an industry-leading parental leave policy, a firm-wide mentoring program for women, a program that awards business development grants to women attorneys, and a training program designed to help women attorneys achieve equity shareholder status.

Baker Donelson has earned multiple recognitions in related lists, including being named by Working Mother to its annual “Best Law Firms for Women” list for three consecutive years, being ranked on Fortune’s list of the “100 Best Workplaces for Women®” and being recognized nationally in diversity for women in Vault, Inc.’s “Best Law Firms for Diversity.” The Firm was recognized by the Chambers Women in Law Awards: USA 2018 as a finalist in the category of Outstanding Firm in Advancing Gender Diversity and Inclusion.

Modern Healthcare honors IVX Health

Brentwood-based IVX Health has been named to Modern Healthcare’s 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, the first time the company has made the list.

IVX provides biologic infusion and injection therapy for patients with complex chronic conditions.

Modern Healthcare recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry across the nation for empowering employees and promoting exceptional workplace culture. The annual award draws on input from employees who respond to a confidential survey. In the survey, employees rate job satisfaction, work-life balance, benefits and more.

“People are our No. 1 priority,” says Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. “And as we make IVX Health a great place to work, our patients also benefit from our engaged and committed staff. Our consistently positive patient feedback and online reviews reflect how much patients appreciate our team and their commitment to always provide world-class service and exceptional care.”

Perks offered by IVX Health include health benefits for full- and part-time employees, regularly scheduled team-building events and gatherings, an annual stipend to use for company apparel, a pay increase for achieving a Certified Registered Nurse Infusion certification, reimbursement for related study materials and association fees, and more.

IVX Health recently rebranded from Infusion Express.

Spin On takes Nashville companies to NYC

Grimey’s and several other Nashville companies are participating in Spin On: Nashville’s Vinyl Collection project operating in New York through January.

The pop-up store, curated by Grimey’s, will offer a selection of vinyl records by artists who live in Nashville or albums that were recorded here.

Nashville singer-songwriter John Hiatt, who wrote “Have a Little Faith in Me,” will perform at the store on Oct. 10 for a special event.

Hiatt will be the first of many artists – all with a Nashville connection – who will host intimate performances, signings and more. Notable guests who will be touring in the New York City area and will make appearances at Spin On include Ben Folds, Rayland Baxter, Andrew Combs, Jessy Wilson, Sugar + The Hi-Lows and others.

New York City is a key market for Nashville. The Spin On store will help Nashville’s marketing and public relations efforts. Other businesses involved and their contributions:

• I Believe in Nashville: Designed a custom I Believe in Vinyl mural for the shop. Merchandise will include I Believe in Vinyl posters and journals that have covers made from recycled vinyl records

• Hatch Show Print: Created a custom Spin On poster.

• Third Man Records: Provided turntable listening stations in the store.

• Gibson Brands: Provided guitars to be displayed on the store’s stage.

• Tucker & Bloom: Nashville maker of vinyl record bags, which will be available for sale.

• Michael Weintrob Photography: “Instrumenthead” book will be available for purchase.

• Disco Cowgirl: Nashville company with a rock ‘n roll spirit, offering t-shirt, trucker hat, hoodie and bomber jacket for purchase.

• Grand Ole Opry: The Opry’s 94th birthday will be celebrated at Spin On on Oct. 5 with giveaways, and during the week of Oct. 7 there will be a celebration for Dolly Week, marking Dolly Parton’s 50th anniversary as an Opry member.

• Tennessee Brew Works: Local brewer is donating its Nashville craft beers to be served during performances at Spin On.

Qualifacts bought by Warburg Pincus

Nashville-based Qualifacts has been acquired by Warburg Pincus from Great Hill Partners, a previous investor.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed

Qualifacts is one of the largest Software-as-a-Service electronic health record providers for behavioral health and human service organizations.

The investment will allow Qualifacts to accelerate product development and expand sales and marketing efforts. The partnership will also help the company identify strategic relationships and acquisition opportunities.

Warburg Pincus is a leading investor in health care technology, focused on thesis-driven growth at scale. Since its inception, the firm has invested in excess of $10 billion and $17 billion into health care and technology companies, respectively.

Renasant Bank joins Nashville SC as sponsor

Renasant Bank is Nashville Soccer Club’s first jersey sponsor and official banking partner.

The bank will be featured on the club’s first team and academy home and away jerseys, which will be unveiled prior to the start of the 25th Major League Soccer campaign in 2020. In addition to the jersey sponsorship, the four-year partnership includes a strong community element as well as video content and digital activations.

SaVida expands Virginia footprint

SaVida Health, headquartered in Nashville, is opening a new treatment center in Staunton, Virginia.

The company provides outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction. SaVida Staunton joins the practice’s Front Royal, Woodbridge and Culpepper locations as part of an expanding network of comprehensive, patient-centered, and evidenced-based addiction treatment centers in Virginia.

SaVida offers a range of tailored services through licensed clinical professionals to deliver medication-assisted treatment including medical care, counseling, management of mental health comorbidities, case management and long-term support. This integrated approach is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for opioid and alcohol addiction.

Cumberland earns FDA Orphan Drug funding

Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received FDA Orphan Drug Grant funding for a new Phase II clinical program.

The company has initiated the clinical development of ifetroban for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Based on pre-clinical findings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Cumberland’s application to study ifetroban in DMD patients, 7 years of age and older.

Cumberland has been awarded just over $1 million in funding from the FDA through their Orphan Drug Grant program to support a Phase II DMD clinical study. It’s the first DMD clinical study approved for FDA Orphan Product Development funding.

DMD is a rare, fatal, genetic neuromuscular disease and is characterized by the progressive loss of muscle which results in deterioration of the skeletal, heart and lung muscles. This deterioration leads to loss of movement and wheelchair dependency.

Hickory Hollow apt. community sold

The Cambridge at Hickory Hollow, a 360-unit multifamily property, has been sold.

Admiral Capital Real Estate Fund II, an affiliate of Admiral Capital Group and Security Properties purchased the garden-style apartment community built in 1997.

The property is within a 25-minute drive of more than 610,000 jobs. Antioch’s proximity to major employment centers has been a major draw to renters, and as a result, the population has grown by 37,000 people (over 70%) since 2000.

Security Properties now owns 121 assets totaling approximately 24,000 units across its portfolio. This includes over 1,500 units in the Nashville marketplace. The property will be managed by Security Properties affiliate Security Properties Residential.

The acquisition represents Admiral’s second investment in Nashville and brings its units currently under management to 5,500 nationwide.

Asurion again named a ‘Great Place to Work’

Nashville-based Asurion has been certified as a great workplace for a third consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work.

Ninety-one percent of employees say Asurion, a company helping people unlock the potential of technology, is a great place to work.

Top-rated areas include providing a welcoming environment for new hires, being a place where employees feel proud to work, and being trusted with a lot of responsibility.

O’Charley’s now available via Postmates delivery

O’Charley’s restaurant, headquartered in Nashville, has signed on with Postmates, an on-demand delivery services.

Postmates is a leader in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

New Mountain Capital invests in emids

Nashville-based emids, a digital engineering and transformation solutions company working with the healthcare industry, has partnered with New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with over $20 billion in assets under management.

As part of the transaction, emids management and other select stakeholders will remain invested in the company, while current investors Baird Capital and Council Capital are exiting. The investment by New Mountain sets the stage for the continued accelerating growth of emids as the healthcare industry’s preferred partner for digital transformation.