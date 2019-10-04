VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Taste of Nashville. Nashville’s top taco restaurants will compete for “The Best Taco in Nashville.” Clementine Hall, 4710 Charlotte Ave. Friday, 6:30 p.m. All ticket proceeds and donations raised will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement and more. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Metro Schools Career Fair

Openings include bus drivers, paraprofessionals, substitutes and part- and full-time nutrition services team members. Benefits include access to the Employee Wellness Center, which houses a full gym, café and clinic, retirement perks and access to Vanderbilt Medical Center health clinics. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., MNPS Employee Health and Wellness Center, 2694 Fessey Court, Nashville.

Artisan Craft Fair

The Hermitage Presbyterian Church to host annual artisan craft fair rain or shine. 421 Highland View Drive at Lebanon Road. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission and parking.

James E. Seay Jr. Scholarship Annual Fish Fry

The James E. Seay Jr. Scholarship has provided first responders with needed funds to continue their higher education, since 2016. The scholarships are awarded to members of the Nashville Fire Department Academy for recruits who want to continue their EMT training and Fire Sciences education. Nashville Fire Department Training Academy, 2601 Buena Vista Pike, Nashville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fish plates: $8, Sandwiches: $5, Dessert: $2. Information

Whole Hog Festival

Enjoy a family friendly festival that celebrates the many wonderful foods that come from pigs. Proceeds benefit The Well Outreach, a Spring Hill nonprofit food bank that provides food assistance for schoolchildren and family in Spring Hill and surrounding communities. The Tennessee Children’s Home campus, 804 Branham Hughes Circle, Spring Hill. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $5. Children 9 and younger free. Information

Vet Fest

Enjoy a day of music and celebration to honor our veterans, their service and their families. Granny White Park, 610 Granny White Pike, Bentwood. Food trucks, games and activities for all ages, plus many resources from area veterans support groups. The Heroes Stroll begins at 9 a.m., a fun-run course of 2 miles. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Information

BabyPalooza & Maternity Expo

Live experience for new, expectant and hopeful parents. Feature include pre and postnatal health seminars, parenting workshops, baby registry 101 and more. Cool Springs Galleria. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Information

17th annual Art in the Park

L.L. Burns Park, Kingston Springs is home to this annual art fest. Experience the spectacular craftsmanship, delicious food, music and more from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 5

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

This comedy that compresses 37 works of Shakespeare into 97 minutes. Resident Theatre Partnership Opener at Volunteer State Community College. Steinhauer-Rogan-Black Humanities Building Performing Arts Studio. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30. Matinee Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Fee: $13-$27. Information

THROUGH OCT. 12

Nashville Film Festival

More than 250 films from around the world sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking. Various levels of passes are available. Individual film tickets: $15. Regal Hollywood Theaters, 719 Thompson Lane. Information

THROUGH OCT. 27

Cheekwood Harvest

A celebration of all things autumn with pumpkins, mums, scarecrows and more. Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $20, seniors $18, college students $16, youth (3-17) $13, 2 and younger free. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

IBC Breakfast with U.S. Ambassador to The Republic of Korea

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce International Business Council in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Commercial Service present U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Harry Harris, in a conversation on the U.S.-Korea business relationship. The Southern, 150 Third Avenue S. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: $35 with limited seating. Registration required for this event. Information

Chamber after Hours

Kicks & Connections with Nashville Soccer Club. Enjoy an opportunity to kick back, connect and cheer on the Nashville Soccer Club. Networking and refreshments 6-7 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. First Tennessee Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way. $45 for Chamber members, $65 for future members. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Young Professionals Luncheon

Enjoy a luncheon tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspiration, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. Williamson County Association of Realtors, 1646 Westgate Circle Ste. 104, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Member - $20, Non-member- $30. Information

OCT. 10-13

OKTOBERFEST

A Nashville tradition celebrating 40 years of food, fun, crafts and music. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Oct. 10: 4-11 p.m.; Oct. 11-12: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 13: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

Boo at the Zoo

Children dressed in their favorite costume are invited to enjoy carnival games, carousel rides, hayrides and trick-or-treating. The annual Halloween event is scheduled for 10 nights. Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 24-27. Event does sell out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. 5-9 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Living History Tour

Tour the Nashville City Cemetery and learn from cemetery residents who “come alive” to tell stories of the role they played in Nashville’s history. This 20th year is titled “If Tombstones Could Talk: Triumph and Tragedy from the Wild, Wild Western Frontier.” Volunteers in full costume will portray former Nashville citizens and tell their stories. Nashville City Cemetery, 1001 Fourth Avenue South. First tour: 2-4 p.m.; second tour: 6-8 p.m. Fee: $5 and no refunds. Information

Fall Ride for Food

Motorcyclists to support the Sumner County Food Bank with scenic drive through Sumner County. Gallatin’s Historic Downtown Square. Registration 9 a.m., Ride starts 10 a.m. Fee: $20 per bike, $10 for second rider (includes lunch). Information: 615 451-1404

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present special events this fall featuring the works of Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving. Tickets are $40 for each program.

Oct. 18 & 19: A Dark & Stormy Night with Edgar Allan Poe

Nov. 7 & 8: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Washington Irving.

The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

• Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

• Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham

Information: https://www.vanderbilt.edu/chancellor/lecture-series/