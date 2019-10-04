Week 5 predictions

VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Four weeks in, and I have yet to get a Titans result right. They are 2-2 and I am 0-4. This week I’ll try again to see if I can figure this team out.

Titans 13, Bills 12: This should be a low-scoring game, and the Titans get the nod here because they play at home. By the way this is the exact same score that the Titans’ lost by last year in Buffalo.

Seahawks 30, Rams 27: The Rams looked awful Sunday in allowing the Bucs to hang 55 points on them. Going to Seattle on a short week isn’t the best remedy for trying to forget that. Seattle lost at home a couple of weeks ago to the Saints. It is hard to see them losing two in a row at home.

Panthers 20, Jaguars 19: Battle of the backup quarterbacks who have found early success. Kyle Allen gets the nod here, but watch out for the Gardner Minshew magic if the Jaguars have a chance at the end.

Bengals 24, Cardinals 21: Plenty of good seats probably available for this one. The Bengals have been close at times, but the Cardinals seem to be making slow progress building around rookie QB Kyler Murray.

Texans 31, Falcons 27: Both teams are looking to rebound from upset losses last week. The Texans offense should get going after struggling against Carolina. The Falcons desperately need a win, but it will be tough to get on the road against J.J. Watt and company.

Saints 30, Bucs 23: Tampa Bay shredded the Rams for 55 points Sunday. That came out of nowhere. The Saints are making do relatively well without Drew Brees, helping backup Teddy Bridgewater with solid running, short passing and good efforts from the defense and special teams.

Vikings 31, Giants 26: The Vikings are proving to be a terrible road team, but they should have an easier time with the rebuilding Giants than they did against the Bears defense Sunday. The Giants have found some new life since making rookie Daniel Jones their starting quarterback.

Bears 20, Raiders 16: In a game played in London, defense travels. The Bears may have the best defense in the league and it should serve them well against the Raiders.

Eagles 34, Jets 20: Philadelphia may have saved its season with a road win in Green Bay while the Jets are still the Jets and may once again have to live without quarterback Sam Darnold. In two games, Luke Falk has proven not to be a capable backup.

Ravens 24, Steelers 20: Lamar Jackson has been solid in his second season and the Ravens have suddenly become an offensive force because of it. The Steelers, having lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season, are scrambling just to stay afloat.

Patriots 41, Redskins 19: Patriots get another patsy to pummel as the Redskins seem ready to throw rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins to the wolves. Haskins came in during their blowout lost to the Giants and struggled with three interceptions. If the Redskins start him, a week’s preparation probably won’t be enough against Bill Belichick’s defense.

Chargers 24, Broncos 17: It’s unusual to see the Broncos sitting at 0-4, but it may be time to rebuild with a high draft pick at quarterback next year. The Chargers are dealing with injuries, but Philip Rivers always keeps them competitive.

Packers 23, Cowboys 21: Two teams that likely could meet in the playoffs again. The Packers still haven’t clicked all the way on offense, but their defense is much improved over years past. The Cowboys have shown a good balance on offense between Ezekiel Elliott’s running and Dak Prescott’s passing. This should be the best matchup of the week.

Chiefs 38, Colts 30: No doubt when this selected for Sunday night it was thought to be a matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck. The Chiefs’ offense looks nearly unstoppable and it will be hard for the Colts to keep up.

49ers 31, Browns 27: The Browns were hyped as maybe being the team ready to take a big step toward contention. Instead it may be the 49ers who are that team.

— Terry McCormick