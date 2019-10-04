‘Good Titans’ have clear path to win vs. Bills

VOL. 43 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 4, 2019

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 6, noon TV: WTVF (Ch. 5) RADIO: 104.5 The Zone

About the only thing we know about the Tennessee Titans is that they are consistently inconsistent.

They have two road wins against high-powered offenses and two division losses to two mediocre teams.

Taylor Lewan returns from his suspension to left tackle this week, and rookie Nate Davis now looks ready to take the right guard spot from Jamil Douglas.

Marcus Mariota looked poised and made good decisions against the Falcons, throwing three touchdown passes in the first half. The Bills’ defense will provide a challenge for certain. Here are this week’s four downs.

First down

Stay in a good early rhythm. The Titans used the pass to set up the run well against the Falcons. Getting Mariota to make positive plays early paid dividends, and the Titans must keep that up against a stout Buffalo defense.

Second down

Finish with Henry. Derrick Henry got to a hundred yards rushing largely because the Titans were protecting a large lead in the second half. They have to hope that formula works Sunday.

Third down

Don’t let down. The Titans’ defense played well against Matt Ryan and the Falcons. They must guard against letdowns that occur against lesser quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. The Bills’ Josh Allen was injured against the Patriots meaning the Titans might face Matt Barkley.

Fourth down

Win field position. Brett Kern placed four punts inside the 10 yard line against Atlanta. The Titans made need some more of that in what figures to be a low scoring game.