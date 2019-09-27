Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Schwab drops stock trading commissions as fee war escalates

Updated 11:15AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Schwab is dropping commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds, the latest slash in an industry battle that's drastically cut the cost of investing.

Tuesday's announcement sent shares of other brokerages plummeting. TD Ameritrade lost 22.7%, on pace for its worst day in 13 years. ETrade Financial lost 18%. Schwab fell 10%.

Schwab said commissions for mobile and web trading of stocks and ETFs listed in the U.S. and Canada will drop to zero from $4.95 on Monday. The industry has been slashing fees across investments for years, as customers demand lower expenses. Stock mutual funds last year kept $55 in fees for every $10,000 invested, according to the Investment Company Institute. That's down from $100 in 2003.

