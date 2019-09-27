Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Democrats subpoena Giuliani for Ukraine files

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform panels announced the subpoena Monday as they examine Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family. Giuliani assisted in that effort.

The Democrats have also requested information from three of Giuliani's associates.

The committees are investigating the matter, which was a subject of a whistleblower's complaint, as part of an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

