VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Predators extend naming rights deal with Bridgestone

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators' home arena will continue to be named Bridgestone Arena through at least 2030.

Bridgestone Americas Inc. and the Predators announced Sunday they've agreed to an extension of their naming rights deal.

Less than two years ago, the two sides had agreed to extend the deal through 2025. This latest extension adds five more years.

The Predators' arena has been known as Bridgestone Arena since March 2010.

