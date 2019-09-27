Stocks fall as investors turn cautious

VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell and bond prices rose as investors turned cautious and shifted money into lower-risk holdings.

The selling came as traders weighed the implications of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and a slowdown in U.S. economic growth.

Facebook led communications stocks lower after Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department would launch its own antitrust investigation into the company.

Health care and energy stocks also fell.

Consumer products makers and real estate companies rose. Investors tend to favor lower-risk categories like those when they want to reduce risk.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,977.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79 points, or 0.3%, to 26,891. The Nasdaq dropped 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,030.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.70%.