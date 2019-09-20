Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

Committees finish work in GM talks, top bargainers take over

DETROIT (AP) — Contract talks between General Motors and striking United Auto Workers took a big step toward an agreement Wednesday when committees finished their work and sent it to the top bargainers.

The move is a sign that contract talks are getting close to finishing. It means that minor issues largely are resolved, and a few bargainers for both sides will now try to come to terms on wages, use of temporary workers and other contentious issues.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes outlined the development in a letter to members. He says the union presented material to GM and is waiting for a response.

The strike by about 49,000 workers is in its 10th day. It has halted production at more than 30 GM factories nationwide.

