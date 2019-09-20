LBs Ignont and Reid, WR Jones leave Tennessee's team

VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee linebackers Will Ignont and Shanon Reid and wide receiver Jacquez Jones have left the team.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the exits of all three players Wednesday, one day after multiple reports indicated Reid and Jones had entered the transfer portal.

Ignont, a junior from Huntsville, Alabama, started two of Tennessee's first three games and made 16 tackles but didn't play Saturday in a 34-3 loss to No. 9 Florida.

Reid, a junior from Fort Myers, Florida, had made 11 tackles in a reserve role. Jones, a sophomore from Clearwater, Florida, had one carry for nine yards.

Five players have now left Tennessee's team since the start of the season. Wide receiver Jordan Murphy and defensive back Terrell Bailey departed after a season-opening 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.

None of the players were recruited by Pruitt.

Tennessee (1-3, 0-1 SEC) has this week off before hosting No. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 5.