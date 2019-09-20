Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

State Sen. Dickerson denies claims he committed fraud at clinic

NASHVILLE (AP) — A state senator is denying claims against him in a federal lawsuit that alleges he and other officials at a now-shuttered pain clinic company defrauded Medicare and Medicaid of more than $25 million.

In a filing Monday, Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson's attorneys said he provided patients pain treatment he believed was medically necessary and clinically appropriate.

In a July complaint, federal and Tennessee authorities claim Comprehensive Pain Specialists, Dickerson and others submitted claims for unnecessary tests and services and falsified documents, defrauding the government.

It alleges Dickerson submitted more than 750 false claims, amounting to $4 million-plus in penalties.

The Nashville anesthesiologist co-owned the Tennessee-based company, which once operated in 12 states.

Dickerson's attorneys wrote he relied on corporate compliance personnel and counsel about claims submission and other compliance issues.

