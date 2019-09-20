Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

IPO values screen-sharing app maker Teamviewer at $5.78B

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BERLIN (AP) — Teamviewer, the maker of the eponymous screen-sharing and conferencing software, has held the biggest initial public offering for a German tech company since the dot-com boom.

Shares in Teamviewer began trading at 26.25 euros ($28.88) on the Frankfurt exchange Wednesday, valuing the company at 5.25 billion euros ($5.78 billion).

Up to 42% of Teamviewer's stock, or 84 million shares, have been offered publicly.

Teamviewer's owner, Britain-based investment firm Permira, bought the company for 870 million euros in 2014 and will retain a stake of at least 58%.

The company provides a free version of its software and a premium version with about 368,000 subscribers.

Teamviewer has about 800 employees, about half of which work at its offices in Goeppingen, outside the southwestern city of Stuttgart.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0