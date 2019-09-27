Bradley wins at Life Sciences Awards

VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP was named a “Firm to Watch” in the nationwide Litigation & Enforcement category at the LMG Life Sciences Awards.

The LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize the year’s top firms and legal professionals in the life sciences sector. The award winners were announced Sept. 18 at an event in New York City.

The LMG Life Sciences Awards, which last year named Bradley the “Product Liability Firm of the Year,” are based on research conducted for the annual LMG Life Sciences referral guide to leading North American law firms and lawyers that focus in the life sciences industry. LMG determines honorees through case evidence, peer feedback surveys, interviews with law firm partners who are active in the relevant research categories, and client feedback from corporate and in-house contacts.

Pinnacle tops Nashville banks in deposit volume

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has announced it is the No. 1-ranked bank in the Nashville statistical area in terms of deposit volumes, data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation shows.

The firm also moved into the No. 3 spot statewide in Tennessee, up from No. 4 in 2018 and overtaking SunTrust.

Pinnacle grew deposits in its home market by more than 15% year-over-year, or $907 million, for more than $9.9 billion at June 30, 2019. That’s 15.47% of the area’s total market share. Statewide, Pinnacle grew deposits by nearly $1.3 billion in the same period, or 10.48%, for $13.5 billion, which is 8.45% of the state’s market share.

In Knoxville, the bank added deposits totaling more than 50% of the increase in deposit levels in the last 12 months and rose to the No. 4 bank in the MSA by deposits at June 30. Pinnacle grew deposits by more than 22% year-over-year, with $308 million added to its total of $1.67 billion. Pinnacle now holds nearly 10% of all deposits in the Knoxville MSA.

In Chattanooga, with an additional $86.6 million in deposits year-over-year, which represents 24% growth, Pinnacle held $820 million in deposits at June 30 and 8.37% of market share for the No. 4 spot. The large regional banks in the top three spots all lost ground from 2018 to 2019.

Dickinson Fleet buys A1 Diesel Service

Dickinson Fleet Services has acquired A1 Diesel Service of Hendersonville.

A1 Diesel has been providing comprehensive fleet repair services since 1970. With a state-of-the-art facility and seasoned diesel technicians, A1 has a strong reputation for providing quality repairs and excellent customer service.

The acquisition continues Dickinson’s rapid growth trajectory within its mobile fleet services offering and further solidifying DFS as the nationwide leader in mobile maintenance. A1 Diesel Service marks Dickinson’s ninth acquisition since 2017 and the third in 2019.

Nashville’s Chem-Dry acquires Beirut company

Chem-Dry, the Nashville-based carpet and floor cleaning franchise, continues to expand its global base having signed a master franchise agreement for Lebanon with Beirut-based entrepreneurs Maha Hijazi and Camille El Zeinaty.

Chem-Dry has nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day in more than 55 countries.

Hijazi and El Zeinaty are well-known in Lebanon’s business community and have been providing high-quality cleaning services for more than 20 years. “We have been providing cleaning services for residential and commercial spaces, and Chem-Dry has the systems and processes we need to expand outreach,” Hijazi says.

A master franchise means a single franchisee owns the franchising rights to an entire region or country and has the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that region.

THDA, Barnes Fund join Carter Work Project

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Barnes Housing Trust Fund each have committed at least $1 million to support the Jimmy & Rosalynn Work Project which will be in Nashville Oct. 6-11.

The project will build 21 new single-family homes. In total, funds raised through the 2019 Carter Work Project will serve 59 Nashville families.

Since 1984, the former President and his wife have worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes.

“In Nashville alone, home prices have increased 74% since 2012. Nationally, nearly 39 million households are paying more than they can afford for their homes,” says Danny Heron, president and chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

“The national and local need for affordable housing is staggering, which is why it’s inspiring to see organizations like the Barnes Housing Trust Fund and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency rally to help families in need of affordable homes here in Nashville.”

For more than 35 years, President and Mrs. Carter have traveled around the world with Habitat to build and improve homes.

Ardent Health, Ciox expand agreement

Nashville-based Ardent Health Services has expanded its relationship with Ciox, a health technology company.

Ardent and its subsidiaries own and operate 30 hospitals in six states with more than 25,000 employees, including 1,150 employed providers.

Ciox currently provides release-of-information services at several facilities within Ardent. With the new agreement, Ciox services are expanding to additional Ardent facilities.

For Ardent, the decision to expand its partnership with Ciox reflects the importance of adopting streamlined processes supported by Ciox’s highly qualified staff and powerful technology.

Ciox is adding on-site staff with a new computer-assisted release model called HealthSource Stream, which accelerates release-of-information processing and improves the quality and richness of data assets.

For Ardent, HealthSource Stream will be used to fulfill specific request types, including Medicare Risk Adjustment and Disability Determination Services requests.

“Ciox’s on-site health information specialists, paired with the advanced technological approach of HealthSource Stream, are helping Ardent improve ROI and audit processes, centralize access to data across the health system and provide qualified staff to support any request,” says Trevor Snow, vice president of Health Information Management at Ardent.

J. Alexander’s to open Houston restaurant

Nashville-based J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., owner and operator of a collection of upscale restaurants, announced that Merus Grill will be the name of its new restaurant in Houston.

The restaurant will open at 1180 Uptown Park Boulevard in Uptown Park this fall.

Mark A. Parkey, president and chief executive officer of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., says the new restaurant will be the first created and opened by the company as a Merus Grill. The Houston restaurant will include 7,900 square feet with seating for 200 guests.

“Our extensive research indicates that Houston is an excellent market in which to launch our newest upscale restaurant,” Parkey says. “We’re excited to open our initial Merus Grill in Uptown Park, one of the most attractive sites in greater Houston.”

Antiques & Garden to celebrate Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm will be featured at the Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville.

The annual event, the largest of its kind in the U.S., will be held at the Music City Center Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

One of the panels will be “The Legacy of Home,’’ by Mary Celeste Beall, proprietor of Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain, and Kreis Beall, co-founder and former proprietor of Blackberry Farm.

Blackberry Farm is luxury resort on a pastoral 4,200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains,

The Antiques & Garden Show will also feature more than 150 antiques and horticulture dealers, and expertly landscaped gardens. This year’s lecture line-up features once-in-a-lifetime discussions that highlight the show’s theme, “Legacy” from both local and international voices.

The Show’s keynote lecture explores the restoration odyssey of Ireland’s Ballyfin Demesne, an 1820s Regency manor house situated on 614 acres in the Irish Midlands.

Nina Campbell will moderate the conversation among American businessman and art collector Fred Krehbiel, Irish master gardener Jim Reynolds and English interior designer Colin Orchard.

Show proceeds benefit Cheekwood, a historic estate serving as a public botanic garden, woodland sculpture trail and art museum, as well as more than 20 charities supported by Economic Club of Nashville Charities.

Randstad recruiting for area seasonal jobs

Randstad US is currently hiring for more than 17,000 seasonal jobs with Nashville and Memphis on the firm’s list for locations needing the most employees through January.

The company is a preferred staffing partner for dozens of well-known companies in the U.S., including national retailers, financial institutions, shipping and logistics companies and food and beverage manufacturers and distributors.

“Despite potential economic uncertainty ahead, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend this holiday season, which means more order fulfillment and customer service roles will be needed,” says Greg Dyer, president of commercial staffing in-house and enterprise strategic accounts at Randstad US.

“Employers have already started ramping up for this busy period, and many of the biggest companies in America trust Randstad to ensure they’re prepared. We’re also proud to make it as easy as possible for people around the country to take advantage of the demand and connect them with great job opportunities.”

The positions span a wide variety of job types and skills, but the majority are light industrial, warehouse support and customer service roles ranging in length from three to five months on average and paying in the range of $11 to $18 an hour.

Recruitment and hiring will take place in the next few months.