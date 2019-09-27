Middle Tennessee real estate trends for August 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Home sales in the Nashville area across Davidson County dropped 3% with 1,624 home sales recorded for the month compared to 1,667 sales recorded in August of last year.

Average home sales prices were up 10% to $361,264 from $329,672 in August 2018.

Through the first eight months of 2019, the number of home sales recorded are up 5% and average home sales prices are up 5% as well from the same period of 2018.

The median home sale price for the month was up 7% from last year to $293,700.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 198 sales averaging $236,028.

Green Hills (37215) recorded the highest average sales price of $867,286 across 63 sales.

33% of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 51% with 53 sales recorded compared to 35 in August 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

Home sales in Rutherford County remained relatively steady with 883 sales recorded in August, up 1% from 874 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices reached $274,389 compared to $256,114 last August amounting to a 7% increase in price.

The median price was $263,500, up 6% from August 2018.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded is up 4% and average home sales prices are up 6%from the same period of 2018.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 255 sales averaging $284,673.

Nolensville (37135) recorded the highest average sales price of $435,857 across 7 sales.

49% of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales were steady in Sumner County with 481 home sales recorded for the month compared to 482 sales recorded last August.

Average home sale prices rose 3% for the month to $302,259 compared $293,447 in August 2018.

Through the first eight months of 2019, the number of units sold is up 4% and average home sales prices are up 6% from the same period of 2018.

Hendersonville (37075) recorded the most home sales for the month with 175 sales averaging $322,392.

Goodlettsville (37072) recorded the highest average sales price of $338,073 across 24 sales.

38% of home sales in August were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales dropped 3% in Williamson County with 698 home sales recorded for the month compared to 722 recorded in August 2018.

Average home sales prices reached $559,343 compared to $539,152 last August amounting to a 4% increase in price.

The median sales price was $499,760, up 7% from last August.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded is down 1% from the first eight months of 2018 and average home sales prices are up 6%.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 186 sales recorded averaging $531,479.

Brentwood (37027) recorded the highest average sales price of $779,268 across 116 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were relatively steady with 50 recorded for the month compared to 48 recorded in August 2018.

18% of home sales for the month were between $400,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code