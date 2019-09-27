VOL. 43 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 27, 2019

Legislative Update. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Friday, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

THROUGH OCT. 27

Cheekwood Harvest

A celebration of all things fall with pumpkins, mums, scarecrows and more. Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $20, seniors $18, college students $16, youth (3-17) $13, 2 and younger free. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

National Public Lands Day

Tennessee State Parks, friends of parks groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas will host volunteer work projects, hikes and interpretive programs for all ages as part of National Public Lands Day. A variety of events and service projects are planned, including cleanups, trail maintenance, removing invasive species and hikes of various levels. National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort for the nation’s public lands. Each year on the fourth Saturday in September, thousands of volunteers come together for various projects that restore and enhance public parks, forests, waterways and more. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves for maintenance projects, and plenty of water and snacks. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Shakespeare Festival

A summer production of Shakespeare’s best-known work, The Tempest, ends its run at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave., Franklin. Free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. Prime seats available for $30. Pack a picnic or enjoy on-site restaurants and food trucks. 6 p.m., performance begins 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information

SEPT. 26-OCT. 5

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

This comedy that compresses 37 works of Shakespeare into 97 minutes. Resident Theatre Partnership Opener at Volunteer State Community College. Steinhauer-Rogan-Black Humanities Building Performing Arts Studio. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30. Matinee Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Fee: $13-$27. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

St. Jude Walk/Run

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. Fee: $10 walk, $25 5K run. 7:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. 5K and walk start. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

Marissa Orr to Discuss her Life Experiences

Former Google and Facebook executive Marissa Orr will discuss her experiences and life lessons at Lipscomb University. Based in part on “The Nature of Compelling Women,” a popular lecture series she launched while at Google, Orr calls for an overhaul of the business world’s paradigm of what constitutes a successful leader in today’s day and age with a particular focus on women. 7 p.m., George Shinn Center on the Lipscomb campus. Event is free, but registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Granite City Food and Brewery, 1864 W. McEwen Drive, Franklin. Afternoon meeting, The Honeysuckle, 1770 Galleria Blvd. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A pre-eminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

• Oct. 2: George Takei, actor and LGBTQI activist

• Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

• Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

• Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham

Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Business Expo & Career Fair

The Factory at Franklin, 4-7. Information

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how businesses plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. 211 Commerce Street. Fee: Free to new chamber members. Registration is requested. Information

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

OCT. 3-12

The Nashville Film Festival

More than 250 films from around the world sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking. Various levels of passes are available. Individual film tickets: $15. Regal Hollywood Theaters, 719 Thompson Lane. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

Taste of Nashville

Nashville’s top taco restaurants will compete for “The Best Taco in Nashville.” Clementine Hall, 4710 Charlotte Ave. 6:30 p.m. All ticket proceeds and donations raised will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement and more. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Artisan Craft Fair

The Hermitage Presbyterian Church to host annual artisan craft fair rain or shine. 421 Highland View Drive at Lebanon Road. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission and parking.

BabyPalooza & Maternity Expo

Live experience for new, expectant and hopeful parents. Feature include pre and postnatal health seminars, parenting workshops, baby registry 101 and more. Cool Springs Galleria. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Information

17th annual Art in the Park

L.L. Burns Park, Kingston Springs, is home to this annual art fest. Experience the spectacular craftsmanship, delicious food, music and more from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

IBC Breakfast with U.S. Ambassador to The Republic Of Korea

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce International Business Council in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the U.S. Commercial Service present U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Harry Harris in a conversation on the U.S. - Korea business relationship. The Southern, 150 3rd Ave S. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: $35 with limited seating. Registration required for this event. Information

Chamber after Hours

Kicks & Connections with Nashville Soccer Club

Enjoy an opportunity to kick back, connect and cheer on the Nashville Soccer Club. Networking and refreshments 6-7 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. First Tennessee Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way. $45 for Chamber members, $65 for future members. Information

OCT. 10-13

Oktoberfest

A Nashville tradition celebrating 40 years of food, fun, crafts and music. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Oct. 10: 4-11p.m.; Oct. 11 &12: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 13: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

Boo at the Zoo

Children dressed in their favorite costume are invited to enjoy carnival games, carousel rides, hayrides and trick-or-treating. The annual Halloween event is scheduled for 10 nights. Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 24-27. Event does sell out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. 5-9 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

Living History Tour

Tour the Nashville City Cemetery and learn from cemetery residents who “come alive” to tell stories of the role they played in Nashville’s history. This 20th year is titled “If Tombstones Could Talk: Triumph and Tragedy from the Wild, Wild Western Frontier.” Volunteers in full costume will portray former Nashville citizens and tell their stories. Nashville City Cemetery, 1001 4th Ave. South. First tour: 2-4 p.m.; second tour: 6-8 p.m. Fee: $5 and no refunds. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information