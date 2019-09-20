Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

Tennessee's Cooper joins call for impeachment inquiry of Trump

NASHVILLE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper is abandoning previous misgivings by calling for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

In Tuesday's statement, the Nashville Democrat contended that Trump's continuing misconduct requires that Congress uphold the U.S. Constitution and laws.

Cooper cited Trump's phone conversation with Ukraine's leader, arguing Trump invited another foreign power to undermine U.S. elections.

Trump's reference to former Vice President Joe Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country to hurt a chief Democratic rival in the presidential race.

Trump deemed the call "very friendly and totally appropriate" and said he's directed the release of an unredacted transcript.

In May, Cooper contended that the 2020 elections were the best way to bring Trump to justice.

