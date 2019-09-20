Schiff says whistleblower wants to speak on Hill

VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House intelligence committee says a whistleblower who has been blocked by the Trump administration would like to speak to Congress.

The whistleblower, whose identity is unknown, lodged a formal complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, determined that it could not be forwarded to Congress.

The complaint at least partly involves President Donald Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine.

California Rep. Adam Schiff said Tuesday the committee has been contacted by the whistleblower's counsel and "their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so."

Schiff said the committee is in touch with the counsel and looks forward to the testimony "as soon as this week."