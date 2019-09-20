Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

Fox apologizes for 'disgraceful' comment about Thunberg

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has apologized for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again.

Michael Knowles of "The Daily Wire" made the comment Monday during a segment on a Fox evening newscast, also saying Thunberg was being exploited by her parents and the left wing.

Fox had no comment Tuesday about its own prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.

The network said in a statement that Knowles' comment was disgraceful.

