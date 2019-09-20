Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

Nashville airport breaks single-day passenger record again

NASHVILLE (AP) — The airport in the growing city of Nashville has again broken its record for most passenger departures on a single day.

A news release says Nashville International Airport saw 32,654 departing passengers screened through the security checkpoint on Sunday. The previous record was set on May 5, with 29,731 screened passengers.

The airport says Sunday's mark represents a 26% increase from last year and a 10% increase over the previous record from May.

The airport also says it processed 20,589 bags on Sunday, a new single-day record and a 50% increase from last year.

