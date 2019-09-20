Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

Tennessee State president leads $1M, 1-day fundraiser

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University says its president, Glenda Glover, has led a $1 million, one-day fundraiser for historically black colleges and universities.

Glover is international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and led the organization's fundraising initiative this month. Glover says it's the second year in a row that the $1 million mark has been reached.

The event is part of a four-year, $10 million fundraising goal to establish an endowment on each campus. AKA established a $100,000 endowment at Tennessee State in June with an initial contribution of $25,000.

