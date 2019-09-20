Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

House set to pass stopgap spending bill to prevent shutdown

Updated 9:01AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to pass a government-wide temporary spending bill to prevent a federal shutdown when the budget year ends Sept. 30.

The bipartisan measure would give lawmakers until the Thanksgiving break to pass and negotiate $1.4 trillion worth of annual agency spending bills. Those bills would fill in the details of this summer's budget and debt agreement between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Thursday's House vote comes as the Republican-controlled Senate struggles to process its versions of the follow-up spending bills amid partisan skirmishing over the boundaries of the budget agreement and Trump's moves to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border fence without approval by Congress.

The Senate is likely to adopt the stopgap bill with plenty of time before the deadline.

