VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

UT to livestream campus spot recently marred by hate message

Updated 8:56AM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee will set up a livestream at a rock that's often painted by students to promote events, but was recently marred by an anti-Semitic message.

Knoxville campus Chancellor Donde Plowman wrote Wednesday that the livestream feed will be made available for anyone to see, showing that the university community is taking collective responsibility for the Rock.

Plowman wrote that university police have increased patrols at the campus landmark, adding that they believe the people responsible for the hate speech written there are not students or members of the campus community.

Plowman wrote that the university has revised its campus space rental policy to restrict rentals to unaffiliated third parties.

Additionally, a new group, programs and special lectures are in the works to further awareness.

