Week 3 predictions

Titans 21, Jaguars 20: Picking the Titans to win is like putting a game in the loss column, but given the Jaguars are playing backup Gardner Minshew at quarterback, the Titans should be favored to win on a short week, even on the road. But it will take a better effort than what they gave against the Colts.

Cowboys 40, Dolphins 7: Miami looks completely overmatched in every way, and their fortunes won’t change with a visit to Jerry World this Sunday.

Bills 24, Bengals 20: The Bills 3-0? What in the name of Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas is going on here? But Buffalo should be poised to pick up its third straight win, if it can take care of the winless Bengals, who were just thumped at home by the 49ers.

Eagles 27, Lions 20: Are the Lions the team that beat the Chargers or tied the Cardinals? The answer is probably a little bit of both. They probably won’t be the team that goes in and wins in Philly.

Patriots 41, Jets 13: Another cakewalk for New England against the Jets, who won’t have Sam Darnold because of mononucleosis. Meanwhile, has anyone noticed that the Patriots now have a formidable defense to go with their offense? Yikes!

Colts 21, Falcons 19: The Falcons would appear to be the more talented team, but something looks out of sync, dating back to last year. The Colts have been competitive and don’t mind winning ugly, as Titans fans learned.

Vikings 35, Raiders 17: The Raiders don’t have a lot to offer in the way of playmakers. The Vikings do have playmakers, if Kirk Cousins can play under control, let the run game lead the way and not make critical mistakes.

Chiefs 37, Ravens 24: We know Patrick Mahomes is the real deal. Lamar Jackson is starting to look like a quality quarterback, as well. But the Chiefs are at home and have too many weapons for Jackson to keep up in this one.

Packers 26, Broncos 17: The Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Bears, and find themselves 0-2 for the first time in 20 years. That year they actually started 0-4 and might be headed there again this year.

Cardinals 24, Panthers 19: One quarterback on the way up and another looking like he’s on the way down. With Cam Newton and Carolina struggling, this might be Kyler Murray’s first pro win.

Giants 20, Bucs 19: Sure, the Giants are woeful, but just when you think they are one of the worst teams in the league, they will pull off an upset. This might be the week.

Seahawks 30, Saints 23: Will Drew Brees be able to go for the Saints? They sure didn’t look the same without him. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson keeps rolling along and he is back at home this week after collecting a road win in Pittsburgh.

Chargers 23, Texans 20: The Chargers took it on the chin and played poorly on offense against the Lions. They should bounce back, but the Texans won’t be an easy out.

Steelers 22, 49ers 20: The Niners are much improved, and the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger has an elbow injury and is out for thew season. Still, the Steelers are the types to circle the wagons in desperate times.

Rams 28, Browns 24: The Browns get another chance to show the hype was justified. But the Rams are playing well and might be too much for Cleveland.

Bears 16, Redskins 10: The Bears have a good defense. The Redskins look mediocre in the early going.

—Terry McCormick