Grand Hyatt shows off its indoor spaces

VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

The 25-story Grand Hyatt Nashville, opening in the fall of 2020, has released updated renderings of its indoor event spaces.

Located on Broadway within the 17-acre, Nashville Yards development, the hotel will be surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars and entertainment

“As our space comes to life, nothing excites and inspires me more than to throw on a hard hat and tour the conference levels,” says John D’Angelo, general manager. “As the floor-to-ceiling windows are installed, it becomes clear that these meeting spaces will not only offer great natural light and stunning views, but will also bring the captivating energy of downtown Nashville right into the hotel.”

Grand Hyatt Nashville will offer 77,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event and pre-function space, including:

• A 20,000-square-foot grand ballroom featuring 22-foot ceilings on the second floor of the hotel

• A 13,000-square-foot junior ballroom with 23-foot ceilings located on the fourth floor of the hotel

• More than 15,000 square feet of pre-function space for receptions, exhibits, event registrations and meeting breaks

• Thirty-two separate meeting and board rooms of various sizes and shapes

• An 1,100-square-foot, covered outdoor terrace on the second floor of the hotel near the grand ballroom that offers west-facing views of downtown Nashville

• A VIP lounge and two broadcast lounges equipped with state-of-the-art A/V capabilities

• Floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping city views in nearly all meeting and event spaces.

Frost Brown Todd named top 100 law firm for women

Women Inc. Magazine has ranked Frost Brown Todd one of its “Top 100 Law Firms for Women.”

The magazine selected firms based on factors including recruitment and community outreach, firm prominence and prior recognition.

In addition to the Women Inc. award, the Women in Law Empowerment Forum has recognized FBT as a seven-time “Gold Standard law firm” in 2019.

Southern Land, GTIS announce joint venture

Southern Land Company, a Nashville-based real estate development firm, and GTIS Partners of New York are forming a joint venture, including the closure on Auric Symphony Park, a shovel-ready, Class-A multifamily development in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas project will feature 324 Class-A multifamily units with best-in-class amenities (including a resort-style pool, fitness center and residents lounge), 444 parking spaces and 13,500 square feet of ground-floor retail. Grading has already been completed on the site and construction is scheduled to begin immediately.

Amazon Future Engineer program comes to MNPS

Amazon and Metro Nashville Public Schools have announced a new partnership, providing computer science courses and robotics to 24 schools.

The plan is to support students from underserved or underrepresented communities, as part of the Amazon Future Engineer program, a four-part childhood-to-career program intended to inspire, educate and prepare children and young adults to pursue careers in the field of computer science.

The company is providing 21 elementary, middle and high schools with robotics programming, which includes funding to launch FIRST robotics clubs along with teacher professional development, $10,000 to expand access to computer science education at each school, which could include field trips, hardware and technology upgrades, and access to a tour of an Amazon robotics fulfillment center.

In addition, Amazon also plans to fund Intro and AP computer science courses in three Metro Nashville high schools and more than 45 total high schools across the state of Tennessee, benefiting more than 1,000 local students.

The FIRST robotics programs will be brought to Metro’s Magnet STEAM schools, the ones that focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math, linking those disciplines to life skills that reach far beyond the classroom. The Magnet Schools focus on diversity, innovative curriculums, professional development, academic excellence and partnerships – such as this new partnership with Amazon.

Jackson National, eMoney adviser partner

Jackson National Life Insurance Company of Franklin has announced a new partnership with eMoney Advisor, a provider of technology solutions and services to help people talk about money.

The collaboration enables Jackson’s wholesalers to show financial professionals how to use eMoney’s comprehensive financial planning software to evaluate how protected lifetime income can help address certain needs in retirement.

Jackson’s wholesalers now have access to eMoney’s planning solutions to better demonstrate how lifetime income can help address retirement needs.

eMoney has led the charge to make financial planning more accessible and continues to help financial professionals and firms drive success through planning.

HCTec announces expansion, job creation

HCTec, a health care IT workforce service provider headquartered in Brentwood, will invest more than $500,000 to expand in Lewis County.

More than 100 jobs will be created with the expansion. HCTec helps hospitals nationwide reduce operating costs, improve quality and optimize labor forces with highly specialized health care IT skills staffing, project-based consulting and application-managed services support. Opened in 2017, HCTec’s Hohenwald service center provides a 24/7 Service Desk offerings, including navigation, support and troubleshooting of electronic health record applications such as Epic, Cerner, Meditech and Allscripts to hospital staff, patients, physicians and clinicians.

With this expansion, HCTec will hire additional team members and complete physical plant improvements to its current facility in Hohenwald to keep pace with growing demand. As the company continues to grow, HCTec plans on providing more specialized technical support from the service center in Lewis County.

Vaco expands its services to Canada

Brentwood-based Vaco, a talent and solutions firm, is expanding to Montréal, Quebec.

Vaco provides local boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, permanent placement, executive search and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include technology, accounting, finance, health care IT, operations, administration and managed services. Vaco’s ability to serve clients globally has been steadily expanding, entering into six new markets during the past 18 months.

“Vaco endeavors to be the most consultative, relationship driven organization in our industry,” says Jerry Bostelman, Vaco co-founder and CEO. “It is thrilling to enter a vibrant, entrepreneurial market like Montréal that values that, and with a team that absolutely exudes it.”

The Montréal office will be led by Sean Bartunek, managing partners and the founding partners, Eloi Poudrier, Sebastien Lamarche and Olivier Moureaux. They have been leading the Montréal market in the field of technology recruitment for the past 15 years.

“We are excited to create what will become the premier IT and financial recruiting agency in Montréal” Bartunek says. “Vaco has a clear history of attracting the best talent and giving them the tools and freedom to be the best they can be. Our goal for next year is to double our team to 40 recruiters, allowing us to serve the very best talent in our industry.”

Faith Family Medical receives NMTC financing

Tax Advantage Group, a consulting firm specializing in New Markets Tax Credit financing, is funding Nashville’s Faith Family Medical Center in a Federal Promise Zone.

There are 22 Promise Zones, defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as high poverty communities where the federal government partners with local leaders to increase economic activity, improve educational opportunities, leverage private investment, reduce violent crime, enhance public health and address other priorities identified by the community.

Faith Family is a nonprofit medical center providing health, wellness and medical services to the working uninsured and other underserved people in Middle Tennessee. It is currently operating out of an aging, undersized facility located in a community with 46.2% poverty.

With the help of Reinvestment Fund and SunTrust Community Capital, the center will be able to leverage a successful capital campaign through a NMTC financing structure to finance a new medical center, doubling their capacity, in the Nashville Federal Promise Zone.

“When we began our capital campaign to build a larger facility, we planned to build a 10,000 square foot one story building on our current property, says Laura Hobson, FFMC’s president and CEO. “When we heard about the NMTC program, we began to dream about the possibility of building something even bigger,” says Laura Hobson, FFMC’s President and CEO.

Hobson adds, “through Tax Advantage Group’s leadership in walking us through the NMTC journey, we are now able to build a two story 17,000 square foot building that will allow us to grow and widen our reach even more. The expansion of our services would not be possible without the NMTC program, and that program would have been unattainable if it weren’t for Tax Advantage Group’s diligent work and guidance throughout the process.”

Carvana adds Clarksville to next-day delivery service

Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in Middle and East Tennessee.

The Clarksville, Johnson City and Kingsport areas are now scheduled for the new service. More than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com are available.

“Tennessee has welcomed our easy, transparent online car buying experience since 2014, and we proudly launched the world’s first fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine in Nashville in 2015,” says Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana.

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 141 U.S. markets.

PathGroup includes Georgia company

Brentwood-based PathGroup, one of the largest private providers of pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services in the United States, has announced Southeastern Pathology Associates of Brunswick, Georgia, has joined the network.

The strategic combination adds to both organizations’ presence in the Southeast region, particularly in Georgia, where SEPA is headquartered, Florida and South Carolina. PathGroup previously acquired Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories in 2019, a leading provider of pathology services in North Texas.

PathGroup and SEPA will include more than 175 pathologists representing every sub-specialty. This comprehensive pathology network will serve over 95 hospitals and thousands of physician practices across the United States, delivering quality diagnostic results and superior service levels.

The combined company will be comprised of more than 2,000 employees working with hospitals, physicians and patients across the United States to deliver quality lab testing and diagnostic results with unmatched responsiveness.