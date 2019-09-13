Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

Tennessee police sued by victim family over car chase crash

NASHVILLE (AP) — The family of a college student who was killed by a man fleeing Tennessee authorities has filed a lawsuit against the police department that was chasing the suspect at the time.

The Tennessean reports Arkansas State University senior Corey Joseph Taylor was visiting Nashville in 2018 when a man in a stolen car trying to escape pursuing officers drove over a curb and struck him.

The lawsuit accuses Nashville police of being partially at fault in the crash for chasing the suspect, Nafarious Howard, at high speeds on a busy street. The crash occurred one block from the nightlife hub of Broadway Street.

The paper reports the city's legal department didn't comment on the suit.

Police say they chased Howard for about 30 seconds. Howard is charged with felony murder.

